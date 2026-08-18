Highlighting the PokkeTTREK SnapShot – A Marketing Resource for Travel Businesses

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — The travel business has always been a preference and trends driven business that extends to both leisure and business travel categories. It’s up to travel providers and associated businesses to ‘figure out’ what travel consumers want to gain advantages in a crowded market place. When it comes to technology trends, the travel industry has always been fast to embrace and adopt new innovations that make the entire travel experience better. Two major technology revolutions have had seismic changes in the way travel consumers research and shop for travel:

Household access and use of the internet. Mass adoption of smartphones and mobile devices.

Focusing on wireless handheld technology, this particular preference has exploded in popularity in the last decade and smartphones are now the number one must-have travel accessory according to usage research and consumer facing surveys. A recent market research initiative from BankMyCell revealed an astonishing 92.5% of respondents take their smartphones on leisure vacations. Another 55% check their devices 1-5 times per hour while on trip. This new preference for mobile devices before, during and after travel creates marketing opportunities for travel providers to understand travel consumer preferences and behaviors in real time. Critical data can deliver those marketplace advantages as travel is truly a data driven business.

PokkeTTREK – the Traveler’s Mobile App

The PokkeTTREK platform is aimed to deliver benefits and conveniences to travel users while generating marketing and other tangible business benefits for travel providers and related businesses. At the core of the platform is the PokkeTTREK mobile app which is an all-in-one solution that maximizes smartphone functionality in an easy to use interface. PokkeTTREK’s core functionalities:

Track vital trip statistics such as distance, time, destinations and points of interests visited.

Plot past and current journeys on a map interface.

Provide full image and video creation within the app.

Suggest localized experiences through the Where Am I? (WAI) function.

Offer always on support and ‘concierge’ like services with WALT, the AI presence in the TTS ecosystem.

Travelers can track their journeys, refer back to them and share journey details and media across a private social media platform, PokkeTTREK Community. As smartphone functionality evolves, mobile apps such as PokkeTTREK can give travel users the ability to access and maximize their devices’ full functionality and capabilities.

PokkeTTREK – Benefits for Travel Businesses

The secondary core function of PokkeTTREK is to generate marketing and preference insights that travel providers and businesses can use to better optimize product offerings and see greater impact from outward marketing initiatives. PokkeTTREK has two functions with the ‘business side’ of the platform:

Generate real time marketing and preference insights of travelers while on-journey. Extend brand and marketing outreach through white label engineering and in-house branding.

PokkeTTREK has an array of reporting methodologies and frequencies that can provide data during or after the user completes their journey. By accessing the proprietary SnapShot, travel businesses can have a live look-in at the user’s current journey stats and receive suggestions and strategies that can elevate the user’s experience while creating additional opportunities for the business. Travel companies and related businesses that have a ‘captive audience’ can benefit from offering PokkeTTREK technology as a branded mobile app that their specific user group can download and engage with, further extending brand presence and potential marketing opportunities. PokkeTTREK marketing resources are accessed and configured through an admin only Management Console.

The PokkeTTREK SnapShot

One of the resources the platform offers is the PokkeTTREK SnapShot, a real time report of a user’s current journey activity. SnapShot is an easy to read multi-frame report that delivers key stats and critical information that travel businesses can use to better optimize marketing initiatives and offerings in real time. Data points such as localized weather, WALT and WAI search logs and user inquiries, past destinations visited and media activity can be seen at-a-glance through the SnapShop panel. SnapShot will generate defined strategies within the Opportunities / To Do’s section that travel providers and businesses can easily understand and execute to maximize the user’s experience while creating more potential revenue streams during the journey. SnapShot metrics are flexible and can be customized to meet the specific needs of any travel or related business.

Data Drives the Travel Market

PokkeTTREK is a platform that generates benefits for both travelers and travel businesses through its user facing functions and back-end marketing data generation capabilities. Travel users can access their smartphone’s full functionality through the PokkeTTREK mobile app and travel businesses can access marketing resources and data through the Management Console. Travel is a fast paced business with constantly changing trends and preferences. By understanding travel consumer behaviors in real time, travel and related businesses can precisely optimize their product offerings and create higher performance marketing initiatives that can generate more opportunities. Localized partnerships, affiliations and cross promotions can be much more efficient and lucrative when having real time travel data and metrics available. PokkeTTREK’s modular structure allows for easy white label engineering of the app, further extending travel or business brand presence. As data drives both the leisure and business travel markets, it becomes more important for travel providers and businesses to have a strong and effective mobile presence that can identify and maximize opportunities in a very crowded marketplace.

View the latest PokkeTTREK mobile app layouts online: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/#pttravel technology, travel marketing, travel business, travel apps