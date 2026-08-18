Kangaroo Training Institute Partners with Weld Australia for Welding Certification Training

Brisbane City, Australia, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Kangaroo Training Institute is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Weld Australia, strengthening access to high-quality welding and safety training across Australia. This collaboration ensures that workers gain nationally recognised qualifications while maintaining workplace safety and compliance.

Through this partnership, Kangaroo Training Institute continues to deliver practical and industry-aligned training through its basic welding course, giving students the hands-on skills required for a wide range of industrial applications. These programs are designed to improve technical proficiency while maintaining safety standards on site.

In addition to the basic course, participants can advance through welding certificate courses, which provide structured training on advanced techniques, equipment handling, and safe fabrication practices. Workers completing these courses leave fully prepared to meet the demands of construction, mining, shipbuilding, manufacturing, and energy projects.

For professionals seeking international recognition, Kangaroo Training Institute offers welding course certification aligned with AS/ANZ ISO 9606-1, verifying technical competency and quality performance to both Australian and global standards. This certification enhances employability, supports compliance, and demonstrates mastery of safe and effective welding practices.

Training is delivered under the RII – Resources and Infrastructure Industry Training Package, including:

RIIWHS204E – Work Safely at Heights

RIIWHS202E – Enter and Work in Confined Spaces

MSMWHS217 – Gas Test Atmosphere

Kangaroo Training Institute is recognised for providing best and fast quality service, supported by 5 STAR Google reviews and ratings from students and industry clients. The institute also provides 24*7 online support via call, live chat, and email, ensuring learners receive guidance throughout their training journey.

This partnership with Weld Australia reinforces the institute’s commitment to providing safe, practical, and nationally recognised training, helping Australian workers develop essential welding skills, improve workplace safety, and achieve globally recognised certification.

About Kangaroo Training Institute Brisbane

Kangaroo Training Institute is a Registered Training Organisation (RTO No. 45142) accredited to deliver NATIONALLY ACCREDITED training and assessment. The institute services construction, manufacturing, defence, shipbuilding, oil & gas, transport, energy, and mining industries, providing formal training and assessment, refresher courses, verification of competency, and flexible on-site and off-site solutions.

For more information or enrollments, visit kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.