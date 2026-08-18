Alameda Veterinary Clinic Announces Facility Renovation in Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Alameda Veterinary Clinic, a longtime animal hospital serving pets and families throughout Lakewood and the greater Denver metro area, has begun a facility renovation project designed to modernize its space while maintaining uninterrupted care for patients.

The renovation, which started July 1, will refresh the clinic’s physical space at 6433 W. Alameda Ave. Throughout construction, the practice remains fully open for business, with temporary buildings set up in the parking lot to accommodate ongoing appointments. Every scheduled visit, from routine wellness exams and vaccinations to surgical and dental procedures, continues without interruption or delay during the upgrade.

The improved facility is expected to enhance the overall experience for pets and pet owners alike, offering a more comfortable and efficient environment for the wide range of services the clinic provides, including diagnostics, spay and neuter procedures, dental care, microchipping, and emergency treatment. Updated exam and treatment spaces are also intended to support continued use of modern diagnostic tools and equipment, helping the veterinary team evaluate conditions with greater speed and accuracy. The renovation reflects the clinic’s ongoing investment in its Lakewood location and its commitment to supporting the community it has served for generations, without compromising the accessibility or continuity that local pet owners have come to rely on.

Alameda Veterinary Clinic has built its reputation over more than six decades in Lakewood, becoming known among local pet owners for consistent, attentive care across multiple generations of family pets. The clinic’s full-service approach covers preventive care, illness and injury treatment, surgery, dental services, parasite control, and specialist referrals, all delivered by an experienced team of veterinarians and support staff. Pet owners with appointments during the renovation period are encouraged to look for the temporary buildings in the parking lot and to arrive as they normally would, since scheduling and check-in procedures remain unchanged. Anyone with questions about how the renovation may affect an upcoming visit is invited to contact the clinic directly. The project underscores Alameda Veterinary Clinic’s long-term commitment to Lakewood, ensuring the practice can continue offering trusted, high-quality veterinary care well into the future while upgrading the spaces where that care is delivered. As construction progresses, the clinic plans to keep the community informed of any updates that may affect scheduling, parking, or day-to-day visits.

About Us

Alameda Veterinary Clinic is a full-service animal hospital located at 6433 W. Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226, proudly serving pets and families in Lakewood and the greater Denver area for more than 60 years. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit alamedavc.com or call 303-237-9231.