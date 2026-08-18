Canadian Sleep Apnea Patients Get Easier Access to CPAP Masks

Toronto, Ontario, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Sleep apnea affects a large share of Canadian adults, and finding the right mask can make the difference between restful sleep and constant discomfort. A CPAP retailer with multiple locations across the Greater Toronto Area is helping more patients get fitted with masks that actually work for their needs, rather than leaving them to guess online.

PROFMed Healthcare Solutions is the owner of CPAP Machine Store, which provides patients with their mask fittings at the company’s four GTA locations, including North York, Vaughan, Barrie, and Mississauga. Our staff will assist you in trying various masks, both nasal and full-face style, to see what one makes you comfortable performing all the things you want to do while wearing your mask.Having a mask that doesn’t fit well is one of the top reasons why patients stop doing their therapy.

A lot of people think one mask fits everyone, but that’s simply not true,” said a company representative. “Comfort and fit are personal. That’s why we sit down with each patient and let them try a few options before they commit to one.

A national health study states that about 3% of adults in Canada are diagnosed with sleep apnea by qualified healthcare professionals. Some of them utilise continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment for their condition. A CPAP machine works by keeping the air passage open through a flow of air, but it only works when the face mask stays in place properly throughout the night.

The store carries mask brands from ResMed and Fisher & Paykel, along with supplies like CPAP pillows and moisturisers designed to reduce skin irritation and mask leaks. Staff also help patients troubleshoot ongoing issues, such as switching mask styles or adding a humidifier, if their current setup isn’t working well.

Customer reviews point to the personal attention as a key reason patients return. Several have mentioned staff members who patiently walked them through their first mask fitting or helped fix a mask issue on short notice.

The company said it plans to keep expanding its in-person support as more Canadians seek help managing sleep apnea symptoms.

About the Company

PROFMed Healthcare Solutions operates CPAP Machine Store, a Canadian retailer offering CPAP machines, masks, and accessories across the Greater Toronto Area. The company provides equipment from leading brands along with in-person fitting and support services to help patients manage sleep apnea more comfortably.

Media Contact:

CPAP Machine Store

Phone: 416-876-2544

Website: https://cpapmachinestore.ca/