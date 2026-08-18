Nimble AppGenie Introduces White-Label eWallet Infrastructure for Rapid Fintech Deployment

Texas, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Nimble AppGenie, a technology solutions provider specializing in mobile and fintech app development, today announced the launch of its white-label eWallet infrastructure — a ready-to-customize digital wallet framework designed to help businesses launch secure, fully branded payment platforms in significantly less time than traditional custom development.

As digital payments continue to accelerate globally, businesses across e-commerce, on-demand services, healthcare, and B2B sectors are under increasing pressure to offer seamless wallet experiences without the cost and complexity of building infrastructure from the ground up. Nimble AppGenie’s white-label solution addresses this gap by providing a pre-engineered, compliance-ready foundation that clients can customize to match their brand identity and specific business requirements.

“Businesses today don’t have the luxury of spending a year building payment infrastructure before they can even test market demand,” said Niketan Sharma, CTO at Nimble AppGenie. “Our white-label eWallet infrastructure gives companies a secure, scalable foundation they can brand and launch quickly, while still having the flexibility to add custom features as they grow.”

Key Features of the White-Label eWallet Infrastructure

The solution includes:

Secure Core Architecture — Built-in encryption, tokenization, and multi-layered authentication, including biometric login options

— Built-in encryption, tokenization, and multi-layered authentication, including biometric login options Regulatory Compliance Foundation — Designed with KYC/AML and PCI-DSS considerations built into the architecture

— Designed with KYC/AML and PCI-DSS considerations built into the architecture Flexible Payment Integrations — Support for bank transfers, card networks, UPI, and digital payment gateways

— Support for bank transfers, card networks, UPI, and digital payment gateways Customizable Branding Layer — Full white-label capability, allowing businesses to launch under their own brand identity

— Full white-label capability, allowing businesses to launch under their own brand identity Scalable Cloud Infrastructure — Engineered to handle transaction volume growth without performance degradation

— Engineered to handle transaction volume growth without performance degradation Modular Feature Set — Optional add-ons including P2P transfers, bill payments, loyalty programs, and multi-currency support

By starting from a proven infrastructure base rather than a blank slate, Nimble AppGenie clients can significantly reduce development timelines and costs while maintaining the security and compliance standards required in regulated fintech environments.

Built for a Range of Industries

The white-label eWallet infrastructure is designed to serve multiple sectors, including:

Fintech startups looking to launch a digital wallet product quickly and cost-effectively

looking to launch a digital wallet product quickly and cost-effectively E-commerce platforms wanting to offer stored-value wallets and loyalty-based payments

wanting to offer stored-value wallets and loyalty-based payments On-demand service platforms needing fast, secure payouts for vendors or drivers

needing fast, secure payouts for vendors or drivers Enterprises and financial institutions seeking to modernize legacy payment systems under their own brand

“This launch reflects what we’ve learned from years of building custom payment solutions,” added Niketan Sharma. “Businesses want speed, but they’re not willing to compromise on security or their brand identity. Our white-label infrastructure was built specifically to solve that tension.”

Availability:

Nimble AppGenie’s white-label eWallet infrastructure is available now for businesses looking to launch or upgrade their digital wallet offerings. Interested organizations can schedule a consultation through Nimble AppGenie’s website to discuss customization options and implementation timelines.

About Nimble AppGenie

Nimble AppGenie is a technology solutions company specializing in mobile app development, fintech infrastructure, and digital transformation services. With experience across industries including e-commerce, healthcare, on-demand services, and financial technology, Nimble AppGenie helps businesses build secure, scalable, and user-centric digital products tailored to their specific needs.

Media Contact

Niketan Sharma

CTO

Nimble AppGenie

Email: contact@nimbleappgenie.com

Phone: +1 (512) 228-6052

Website: https://www.nimbleappgenie.com/