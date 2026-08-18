PropLilly Addresses Remote Property Risks With Scheduled Inspections and Early Alerts

BENGALURU, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — An NRI living abroad often cannot tell whether a boundary wall on land in India has shifted, whether a structure has gone up on a vacant plot, or whether someone has begun using property that should sit empty.

PropLilly, a property monitoring service provider for Non-Resident Indian owners, addresses that gap with scheduled site inspections, geo-tagged reports, and early alerts.

The company positions encroachment monitoring as a standing service rather than a one-time visit. PropLilly’s field teams visit each registered property on a set schedule and document what they find. Owners receive geo-tagged, time-stamped photographs along with written observations on boundaries, structures, and overall condition.

When something changes between visits, the owner is alerted promptly instead of discovering it on the next trip home. Vacant and inherited plots carry the most exposure, since long gaps between visits give unauthorized activity time to take hold. Encroachment monitoring works by building a documented record over time, so a moved boundary or new construction surfaces as evidence an owner can act on. PropLilly delivers on-ground property monitoring across India for NRIs based in markets including the USA, UK, UAE, and Europe.

Its reports support informed decisions and do not stand in for legal verification, land surveys, or title validation. Encroachment monitoring gives owners the visibility to decide when legal or technical help is warranted. “For an owner living thousands of miles away, the hardest part is the silence,” said Pushpa Latha, CEO and Co-Founder of PropLilly. “Encroachment monitoring turns that silence into a regular, documented update, so owners understand the state of their property before a small issue becomes a dispute.”

About PropLilly

PropLilly is a real estate advisory and property solutions company that helps individuals, landowners, and investors make informed property decisions through advisory, verification, documentation, monitoring, and transaction support services. With a focus on transparency and practical guidance, PropLilly supports homebuyers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and property owners by simplifying property ownership through technology-enabled solutions and local expertise. Owners can schedule a property visit or request a sample report at proplilly.com

Contact details PropLilly Bajrang House, C 25, 7th Mile Hosur Rd, near Kudlu Gate, Kudlu Gate, Krishna Reddy Industrial Area, Hosapalaya, Muneshwara Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560068 Contact number: +91 63666 82577 Website: https://proplilly.com