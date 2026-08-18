Gulf Marine Tech Expands Its Marine Engine Parts Supply Solutions for Global Shipowners

Dubai, UAE, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — As the maritime industry continues to focus on operational efficiency and minimizing vessel downtime, reliable access to marine engine parts and ship machinery has become increasingly important. Gulf Marine Tech (GMT), a marine spare parts supplier based in Dubai Maritime City, is strengthening its supply capabilities to better support shipowners, ship management companies, and marine procurement teams across global markets.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Gulf Marine Tech has expanded its sourcing network by combining OEM and aftermarket marine engine parts from Dubai with genuine reconditioned engine components and rebuilt ship machinery sourced through its operations in Alang, India. This dual sourcing approach allows the company to provide customers with a broader range of procurement options based on operational requirements, equipment condition, and project timelines.

The company supplies marine engine parts and ship machinery for several globally recognized engine manufacturers, including Wärtsilä, MAN B&W, MAK, Yanmar, Daihatsu, Caterpillar, and Sulzer. Its product portfolio also includes air starters, air compressors, governors, turbochargers, pumps, purifiers, heat exchangers, fresh water generators, hydraulic equipment, and other essential marine machinery used in vessel maintenance and repair projects.

In addition to new OEM and aftermarket products, GMT offers professionally reconditioned marine spare parts and rebuilt ship machinery that undergo technical inspection before supply. This enables customers to consider multiple sourcing options while maintaining a focus on operational reliability and cost-effective maintenance.

Operating from Dubai Maritime City, with sourcing support from Alang, India, Gulf Marine Tech serves customers involved in commercial shipping, offshore operations, marine engineering, and industrial power generation. The company’s procurement support is designed to help customers source compatible components for scheduled maintenance, emergency repairs, and fleet maintenance programs.

As global shipping continues to evolve, procurement teams are placing greater emphasis on suppliers that can provide technical understanding, dependable sourcing, and access to a wide range of marine equipment. Gulf Marine Tech continues to expand its capabilities to meet these changing industry requirements while supporting customers with responsive service and practical marine spare parts solutions.

About Gulf Marine Tech

Gulf Marine Tech (GMT) is a supplier of marine engine parts, ship machinery, and industrial engine equipment based in Dubai Maritime City. With more than 25 years of industry experience, the company supplies OEM, aftermarket, genuine, unused, and professionally reconditioned marine spare parts along with rebuilt ship machinery for customers across the global maritime industry. Gulf Marine Tech supports shipowners, marine engineers, technical superintendents, and procurement professionals with reliable sourcing solutions for leading engine brands, including Wärtsilä, MAN B&W, MAK, Yanmar, Daihatsu, Caterpillar, and Sulzer.