Sunshine Coast, QLD, Australia, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Australian founder Kirsty Englander is calling on Meta to improve its account suspension and review processes after experiencing firsthand how the process shuts down any fair dispute pathways, or human support.

The experience highlights a growing concern for consumers and small businesses who rely on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, but have no access to meaningful support when automated systems make mistakes, or hackers take advantage of the platform’s vulnerabilities.

Her account was initially suspended due to an alleged account integrity issue. Englander followed Meta’s official appeal process, submitting a selfie verification video and government-issued identification to confirm her identity. However, a week later, she received notice the review was unsuccessful and her account was permanently disabled – with no clarification or pathway for further appeal.

After sharing her experience online, Englander was met with a concerning response: hundreds of other Facebook users expressed that they had experienced the same.

“Platforms absolutely have a responsibility to protect their users and enforce their policies,” said Englander. “If an account genuinely breaches the rules, action should be taken. But when there is a possible mistake, people deserve the opportunity for a proper human review before years of digital history and business assets are permanently removed.”

The impact of the account loss extends beyond Englander’s personal profile. The account is connected to multiple business assets, including Facebook Pages, Business Manager accounts, advertising accounts, and client social media profiles managed through her agency. Englander says losing access has disrupted business operations and affected her ability to manage client campaigns.

“I have spent years building communities, managing client relationships and running advertising campaigns through Meta’s platforms, and now it could be permanently gone,” said Englander. “A single automated decision should not be the final word when there is no accessible pathway to explain the situation or speak with a real person who can properly assess the circumstances.”

Hundreds, if not thousands, of other small businesses are experiencing a similar fate; losing years of work, their entire Facebook community, all their contacts, content, and often, their strongest sales and marketing channels. Their financial security and entire livelihoods could be destroyed due to a mistake in an automated reporting system.

In response, Englander has launched a Change.org petition calling on Meta to introduce a fairer account review process for users affected by automated decisions.

The petition calls for:

* A dedicated human case review process for complex account issues.

* Clear explanations when accounts are disabled.

* A genuine opportunity for users to verify their identity before permanent account removal.

* Accessible human support without requiring users to pay for additional services.

“This is not just about one account,” said Englander. “It’s about ensuring that as our lives and businesses become increasingly dependent on digital platforms, those platforms also have a responsibility to provide transparency, accountability and fair processes when things go wrong.”

The petition is open to anyone who has experienced a similar situation or supports greater accountability from major technology platforms. Sign and share the petition today to bring real change: https://c.org/vmDdddPcCB