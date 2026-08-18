Meon Helps Businesses Digitize Document Signing with Aadhaar eSign Solution

New Delhi, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — As businesses across India continue to accelerate digital transformation, Meon is helping organizations replace paper-based approvals with a secure Aadhaar eSign solution. The platform enables legally compliant electronic signing for agreements, KYC forms, onboarding documents, contracts, and other business paperwork.

Organizations in banking, NBFCs, insurance, real estate, HR, and fintech are increasingly adopting digital signature solutions to reduce turnaround time, improve customer experience, and minimize manual paperwork. Aadhaar eSign allows users to complete document signing remotely while maintaining compliance with applicable Indian regulations.

The solution supports multiple signing workflows, including individual and bulk signing, sequential and parallel approvals, document tracking, and audit trails. Businesses can integrate the platform into existing applications through APIs, making digital document workflows faster and more efficient.

With digital onboarding becoming the standard across industries, secure electronic signatures continue to play an important role in improving operational efficiency while reducing administrative costs and paper usage.

Businesses looking to streamline document signing workflows can learn more about Meon’s Aadhaar eSign solution and its enterprise capabilities by visiting the company’s website.

About Meon

Meon is an Indian technology company providing digital identity verification, eSign, OCR, KYC, and workflow automation solutions for enterprises. Its products help organizations automate customer onboarding, verification, compliance, and document management processes through secure APIs and digital platforms.