Holoflex Emerges as a Leading Authentication Solution Provider in India, Empowering Brands Against Counterfeiting

Kolkata, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — As counterfeit products continue to threaten businesses across industries, Holoflex, one of India’s most trusted names in brand protection and security technologies, is strengthening its position as a leading provider of authentication solution India. With over three decades of expertise in holography, security printing, and product authentication, the company is helping organizations safeguard their brands, products, and consumers through innovative authentication and anti-counterfeit solutions. Holoflex has built its reputation on delivering customized authentication technologies that combine physical, digital, and phygital security features to address evolving counterfeiting challenges.

Recognizing this growing need, Holoflex offers comprehensive authentication solutions designed to provide multiple layers of security while improving brand visibility and product integrity.

Holoflex’s authentication portfolio includes a wide range of security technologies that help brands verify product authenticity and prevent duplication.

Its solutions include:

Security holograms

Tamper-evident labels

Security printing

Holographic labels and seals

QR code and barcode-based authentication

Variable data printing

Track and trace solutions

Brand protection systems

Custom security packaging

Overt, covert, and forensic security features

By integrating multiple authentication technologies into a single solution, Holoflex enables organizations to create highly secure packaging and labeling systems that are difficult to replicate.

Unlike standardized security products, Holoflex focuses on developing customized authentication systems tailored to each client’s unique requirements.

The company combines in-house security designing, hologram origination, specialized printing, and digital authentication technologies to create multi-layered security solutions. These solutions can incorporate visible security elements for consumers as well as hidden authentication features for manufacturers, distributors, and enforcement agencies.

This customer-centric approach has enabled Holoflex to serve organizations ranging from emerging businesses to large enterprises requiring advanced brand protection.

Holoflex provides authentication solutions for a diverse range of sectors, including:

Pharmaceuticals

FMCG

Cosmetics

Automotive

Electronics

Agrochemicals

Government documents

Educational certificates

Industrial manufacturing

Retail products

Its solutions help organizations minimize revenue loss, improve supply chain transparency, and strengthen consumer confidence by ensuring genuine products reach the market.

Established in 1991, Holoflex has continuously invested in research, manufacturing capabilities, and security innovation. The company has evolved from producing conventional holograms to delivering integrated authentication ecosystems that combine physical security features with digital verification technologies. Today, Holoflex offers end-to-end authentication solutions backed by advanced manufacturing, in-house security design, and customized development capabilities.

As India’s manufacturing and retail sectors continue to expand, businesses are placing greater emphasis on product authentication and brand protection. Consumers also expect greater transparency and assurance regarding product authenticity.

Holoflex addresses these market demands by delivering scalable authentication solutions that help organizations:

Protect brands from counterfeit products

Improve consumer trust

Enhance product traceability

Secure packaging and labels

Strengthen regulatory compliance

Reduce financial losses associated with product duplication

By combining innovation with decades of practical experience, Holoflex continues to help businesses stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated counterfeiting methods.

About Holoflex Limited

Holoflex Limited has been developing hologram, labelling, and anti-counterfeiting solutions since 1991. With over three decades of expertise in hologram security and origination technologies, the company produces authentication solutions, including OVD origination, security labels, and brand protection systems. Its manufacturing is integrated end-to-end, serving clients across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, government, and retail sectors in India.

Media Contact:

Holoflex Limited

Address: 92 C/1 Sahapur Colony Block-J, New Alipore Kolkata – 700053,

West Bengal, INDIA

Email: marcom@holoflex.com

Phone: +916292300439 | +91 33 24007810

Website: https://www.holoflex.com/