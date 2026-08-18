Port Carling Dealer Rolls Out 48-Hour Boat Service Guarantee

Port Carling, ON, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — A marine dealership in Port Carling has started guaranteeing most boat repairs and maintenance within 48 hours. The goal is simple: keep boats out of the shop and back on the water during the short window when Muskoka’s lakes are actually usable.

The warranty is applicable to periodic maintenance, seasonal tune-ups, and regular repairs for various manufacturers of boats. The purpose of the warranty coverage is to protect customers during the busiest periods of the season, as it is indeed essential that repairs be carried out on time in order to avoid losing weekends on the lake.

“People don’t want to hear their boat will be ready ‘sometime next week’ when it’s 25 degrees out,” said a service department representative. “We built this around what customers actually care about — speed, a straight answer, and work that holds up.”

The team of professionals works on wake boats, pontoons, and outboard motorised crafts while adhering to the manufacturers’ instructions to protect existing warranties. Customers schedule their appointments and place their orders online and receive updates about the service progress.

The guarantee sits alongside the dealership’s other services: financing, marine insurance guidance, and boat rentals for people who want lake time without owning a boat. Staff say the local angle matters here — Muskoka’s lakes come with their own quirks, from water levels to seasonal wear that doesn’t show up the same way it does elsewhere.

A lot of our customers have been coming back for years, the representative said. That’s less about any one repair and more about them knowing what to expect from us.

The 48-hour guarantee is active now at the Port Carling location. Service requests can be booked online or by phone.

About Muskoka Boat Gallery

Muskoka Boat Gallery is a boat dealership in Port Carling, Ontario, selling new and pre-owned boats alongside financing, insurance guidance, rentals, and full-service maintenance. It carries brands including Tige, ATX, Crest Pontoon, and NauticStar.

Media Contact

Muskoka Boat Gallery

2 Lee Valley Dr, Port Carling, ON, Canada, Ontario

Phone: 705.765.3093

Website: https://www.muskokaboatgallery.com/