Aziro Elevates to AWS Advanced Tier, Strengthening Its Cloud and AI Engineering Capabilities, Deepening Its AWS Alliance

Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Aziro today has announced its progression to an Advanced Tier Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This milestone recognises Aziro’s technical capabilities, successful outcomes for its customer base, and sustained investment in certified AWS expertise in cloud, data, and AI-led engineering.

To be eligible for Advanced Tier designation, partners must meet AWS’s stringent criteria regarding certified staff strength, customer success, technical proficiency, and business performance. Achieving an Advanced Tier status means that Aziro joins an elite club of partners entrusted by AWS with some of its most challenging work, delivering complex, large-scale enterprise engagements covering everything from cloud migrations and infrastructure modernisations to building AI native solutions.

As enterprises advance from mere adoption of cloud computing technologies to an AI-driven transformation, the significance of this recognition further underscores Aziro’s unique position to enable them on their journey. With Advanced Tier status, Aziro benefits from greater access to AWS’ technical resources along with co-sell programs, funding and early insights on new capabilities available via AWS, all enabling it to deliver even greater value to its clients faster.

“Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Partner status is a significant milestone for our alliance journey,” said Rishikesh Agrawal, Alliance Head at Aziro. “It reflects the trust AWS has placed in our team’s technical capability and the consistency of outcomes we’ve delivered for clients. More importantly, it opens up deeper collaboration with AWS, giving our customers earlier access to new tools and a stronger foundation to build on.”

“This recognition is a proud moment for Aziro, but it’s really a reflection of the work our engineering teams have put in, project after project, client after client,” said Rohit Yadava, Chief Operating Officer at Aziro. “As we help enterprises modernise and adopt AI at scale, having this level of alignment with AWS means we can move faster, reduce risk, and bring more value to every engagement we take on.”

For Aziro’s clients, this partnership means:

● Certified expertise: Solutions delivered by AWS-trained and certified engineering teams.

● Faster, differentiated outcomes: Early access to new AWS tools and capabilities, including AI and ML innovations.

● Reduced delivery risk:Proven cloud and modernization methodologies that minimize disruption during transformation.

● Stronger enterprise support: Direct access to AWS co-sell, funding, and technical collaboration programs.

Going forward, Aziro will continue deepening its competencies around AWS as it drives deeper into cloud infrastructure, data platforms and AI engineering to empower enterprises to go from pilot to production even faster and more confident.

About Aziro

Aziro Technologies is an AI native product engineering company partnering with global enterprises and high-growth ISVs to drive their business transformations. It specialises in Platform Modernisation, Intelligent Automation, and Applied AI, helping clients work faster, get smarter, and create competitive advantages in today’s AI-driven economy!