Bobalicious Expands Global Wholesale Ready-to-Drink Bubble Tea & Popping Boba Distribution

ISTANBUL, Turkey, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Bobalicious, a premier global wholesale bubble tea supplier powered by ANC Group Ltd, today announced the expansion of its international ready-to-drink bubble tea beverage line and popping boba distribution network, serving retail chains, importers, supermarket procurement teams, and HoReCa distributors across global markets.

With consumer demand for convenient, shelf-stable bubble tea expanding rapidly in international retail channels, Bobalicious provides high-quality, vegan, and palm-oil-free RTD bubble tea packaged in 250ml cups, 320ml aluminum cans, and 320ml PET bottles. Designed specifically for commercial distribution, the entire beverage range offers a 15-month shelf life, 2-month lead time, and flexible shipping terms (EXW, FOB, CIF).

Bobalicious integrates premium real fruit tea bases with signature popping boba pearls that deliver a distinct bursting fruit texture upon tasting. The product lineup features popular tropical and fruit profiles including mango, passion fruit, strawberry, peach, green tea boba, and milk tea variants.

In addition to branded wholesale supply, Bobalicious offers comprehensive private label manufacturing and custom OEM development. The company assists retail brands and distributors with custom flavor development, packaging customization, multi-language label compliance, and international container-load logistics.

“Our goal is to make authentic, high-quality bubble tea widely accessible to global consumers through convenient ready-to-drink formats,” said Adam Smith, PR & Communications Manager at Bobalicious. “By combining premium ingredients and popping boba technology with robust commercial shelf-life, we offer distributors a highly scalable product line tailored to supermarket shelves and convenience retail.”

Bobalicious is actively onboarding international wholesale partners, regional distributors, and retail importers seeking to expand their specialty beverage portfolios.

About Bobalicious:

Bobalicious Bubble Tea is a global wholesale supplier and private label manufacturer of ready-to-drink bubble tea and popping boba products. Powered by ANC Group Ltd, Bobalicious delivers vegan, shelf-stable RTD cups, cans, and bottles to retailers, supermarkets, and distributors worldwide.

Official Links:

– Official Website: https://bobalicious-bubbletea.com/

– Product Catalog: https://bobalicious-bubbletea.com/products

– Become a Distributor: https://bobalicious-bubbletea.com/become-a-distributor

– Wholesale & Distribution: https://bobalicious-bubbletea.com/wholesale

Media Contact:

Bobalicious Bubble Tea (ANC Group Ltd)

Adam Smith (PR & Communications Manager)

Email: adam_smith@bobalicious-bubbletea.com

Phone: +90 531 425 84 73

Address: Koza Mah. 1638 Sok. Açelya Sitesi B Blok No:5J K:8 D:41, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey