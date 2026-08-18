CHETU DEVELOPS REPEATABLE AI-POWERED STUDENT SUPPORT PLATFORM FOR STATE UNIVERSITY

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has designed an AI-powered student support platform that gives a state university’s students a single personalized gateway to academic, financial, wellness, and campus services.

Like other colleges and universities, Chetu’s client relied on multiple departments and digital systems to provide student services. The students often had to contact different offices and online portals for academic records, financial aid, technology support, athletics, housing, and other campus resources.

The university did not want a traditional chatbot that only answered frequently asked questions. Instead, it wanted a one-stop AI system that unified all the offices and services and provided students with personalized answers.

Chetu used 12 specialized AI agents that enabled students to receive tailored assistance across academics, financial aid, campus life, wellness, technology support, and daily planning. Unlike traditional chatbots, Chetu’s Data Science Team created a system that connects verified students with relevant data to deliver responses based on their individual records and needs.

“Universities want to improve the student experience while making support resources accessible, scalable, and personalized,” said Chandra Sunke, Director of Operations at Chetu who oversees the education portfolio. “Our platform demonstrates how responsible AI adoption can move from reactive support models to proactive engagement that helps students navigate challenges and stay on track.”

Chetu designed the platform around secure identity verification through Microsoft Office 365 single sign-on, ensuring that responses are personalized to each authenticated student. It uses the university’s student information system as a foundational data source while integrating with additional campus systems through a governed Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector framework. It ensured that restricted data remains protected through appropriate approvals and access controls.

The resulting framework provides a repeatable foundation that can be tailored, evaluated, and deployed for other universities and organizations seeking similar AI-powered solutions.

“Student success depends on providing the right support at the right time,” Sunke said. “By bringing together data from across campus systems and applying AI in a responsible way, we developed a more connected experience for students and gave advisors better visibility into opportunities for intervention.”

In addition to student-facing capabilities, the platform provides advisors with administrative tools designed to help campus leaders identify trends, improve decision-making, and provide more targeted student support. A dedicated athletic calendar integration also enables student athletes to better coordinate academic responsibilities with practices, games, and travel schedules.

“AI adoption in higher education requires more than deploying a chatbot,” Sunke said. “Successful AI solutions must be grounded in institutional data, designed around user needs, and built with governance and security as core principles.”

Through this approach, the state university is positioned to provide students with more accessible, personalized, and proactive support while allowing staff to focus on higher-value interactions and complex student needs. The solution also demonstrates how organizations can leverage Chetu’s frameworks to create more connected, personalized, and efficient service experiences.

Modernize Educational Infrastructure

Discover how Chetu creates custom software solutions tailored to higher education by visiting our Educational Solutions page. If you would like to read more about the above project, here is the case study: Chetu Builds an Agentic AI Student Assistant Platform for a Public University.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.