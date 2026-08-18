Summerlin Smiles Explains When a Dental Crown Is Better Than a Filling

Las Vegas, NV, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Summerlin Smiles is helping the community understand a common question in restorative dentistry: when does a tooth need a crown instead of a filling? The Las Vegas practice is sharing expert guidance to help patients make informed decisions about protecting their long-term oral health.

A Common Dilemma, Clearly Explained:

Not every damaged tooth needs the same fix. A small cavity may only require a filling, but a tooth that is cracked, heavily decayed, or weakened after a root canal often needs more support to survive daily wear. Summerlin Smiles is addressing this exact question for patients across Las Vegas, offering clarity on when a crown is the smarter, longer-lasting choice.

“Fillings are great for smaller areas of decay, but once a tooth loses too much of its natural structure, a filling simply can’t hold up to the pressure of chewing,” says a member of the Summerlin Smiles clinical team. “That’s when a crown becomes the better option — it wraps around the entire tooth and gives it back its strength.”

When a Crown Makes More Sense:

According to the practice, patients typically need a crown rather than a filling when a tooth has a large cavity that leaves thin, fragile walls; when a tooth is cracked or fractured; after root canal therapy, when a tooth becomes brittle; or when a tooth is severely worn down or discolored beyond what cosmetic bonding can fix. In these cases, dental crowns Las Vegas patients choose from Summerlin Smiles protect the tooth from further damage while restoring its natural look and bite function.

Summerlin Smiles uses high-quality, custom-crafted materials to design crowns that blend seamlessly with surrounding teeth. The practice’s team — Dr. Ton Lee, Dr. Meron Anghesom, and Dr. Sarah Kitchen — works closely with each patient to evaluate their specific situation before recommending treatment, ensuring the decision between a filling and a crown is based on what will genuinely serve the tooth’s long-term health.

Patients unsure which option is right for them are encouraged to schedule a consultation, where the dental team can assess tooth structure and recommend a personalized plan.

About Summerlin Smiles:

Located at 9525 W Russell Rd in Las Vegas, Nevada, Summerlin Smiles is a full-service dental practice offering General Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Sedation Dentistry, and Periodontal Maintenance. Led by Dr. Ton Lee, Dr. Meron Anghesom, and Dr. Sarah Kitchen, the practice combines advanced technology with a patient-first approach to deliver lasting results.

For more information on dental crowns Las Vegas patients can trust, visit us today or call our las vegas dentist today.