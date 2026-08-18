Rescue Supply Expands Patient Mobility Equipment to Improve Safe Transfers in Healthcare Facilities

Lewisville, Texas, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Rescue Supply, a trusted provider of professional-grade medical mobility and accessibility equipment, today announced the expansion of its patient mobility product line, helping hospitals, rehabilitation centers, long-term care facilities, clinics, and home healthcare providers improve patient transfer safety while supporting caregivers with reliable equipment.

Safe patient handling has become a growing priority across the healthcare industry as organizations work to reduce fall risks, caregiver injuries, and equipment downtime. Rescue Supply’s expanded range of patient mobility solutions is designed to help healthcare professionals perform transfers more efficiently while maintaining patient comfort and dignity.

The expanded portfolio includes patient lift accessories, replacement patient lift casters, slings, mobility aids, and other healthcare equipment engineered to withstand demanding clinical environments. Built with durability, ease of use, and long-term reliability in mind, these products are intended to support everyday patient transfers in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, assisted living communities, and home care settings.

“Healthcare professionals depend on equipment that performs consistently every day,” said a spokesperson for Rescue Supply. “Our goal is to provide dependable patient mobility solutions that help create safer transfer experiences for both patients and caregivers while minimizing equipment maintenance and replacement concerns.”

Patient transfers remain one of the most physically demanding tasks for caregivers. According to industry safety organizations, proper patient handling equipment can significantly reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injuries among healthcare workers while improving patient safety during transfers. By offering high-quality replacement parts and mobility equipment, Rescue Supply helps healthcare providers keep essential lifting systems operating efficiently without unnecessary interruptions.

Beyond patient mobility products, Rescue Supply offers a comprehensive range of accessibility and healthcare solutions, including modular wheelchair ramps, commercial accessibility equipment, emergency response products, and medical facility support equipment. The company serves healthcare organizations, government agencies, educational institutions, rehabilitation centers, and commercial facilities throughout the United States.

Rescue Supply is committed to providing products that meet the practical needs of healthcare professionals while delivering responsive customer support and dependable product availability. As healthcare facilities continue investing in patient safety initiatives, the company remains focused on supplying durable mobility equipment that contributes to safer care environments and improved operational efficiency.

Healthcare providers looking to upgrade patient transfer equipment or replace worn mobility components can explore Rescue Supply’s complete selection of patient mobility solutions through the company’s online store.

About Rescue Supply

Rescue Supply is a U.S.-based supplier of professional medical mobility, accessibility, emergency response, and patient handling equipment. The company offers a wide selection of commercial wheelchair ramps, patient lift accessories, mobility products, emergency preparedness equipment, and facility safety solutions designed for hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, government organizations, businesses, and home healthcare providers. Rescue Supply is dedicated to delivering reliable products that improve accessibility, patient safety, and operational performance across healthcare and commercial environments.

Media Contact

Rescue Supply

Website: https://rescue-supply.com/

Email: support@rescuesupply.co