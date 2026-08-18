Berd & Klauss, PLLC Responds to Supreme Court Ruling Upholding Birthright Citizenship

NYC immigration law firm offers guidance to families after the Court’s June 30 decision affirming citizenship for all children born on U.S. soil

NYC, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a boutique full-service immigration law firm in New York City, is offering guidance to immigrant families and expecting parents following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Trump v. Barbara, issued June 30, 2026, which affirmed that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to children born in the United States.

In a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice Roberts, the Court rejected the administration’s 2025 executive order that sought to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children based on their parents’ immigration status. The decision reaffirms the constitutional principle established more than a century ago in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, and it means birthright citizenship remains unchanged and fully in effect nationwide.

“For months, families across New York have been living with real fear about whether their U.S.-born children’s citizenship was secure,” said Patrick Klauss from Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “These ruling puts that question to rest. Every child born on American soil is an American citizen; that principle has now been decisively reaffirmed by the highest court in the country.”

The business points out that although the decision offers clarity about citizenship at birth, the overall immigration environment is still unstable, with more discretionary review of green card applications, higher filing requirements, and increased scrutiny still having an impact on families in 2026.

“Parents should understand what this decision does and does not change,” said Patrick Klauss from Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “A child’s citizenship is protected, but the parents’ own immigration status still requires careful attention. We encourage mixed-status families to review their situation with qualified counsel, especially in the current enforcement environment.”

Berd & Klauss, PLLC helps people and families with deportation defense, green cards, citizenship and naturalization, family-based petitions, and associated issues. Families can arrange a consultation by phone or on the firm’s website at https://berdklauss.com/ if they have concerns about how the decision will impact their situation.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

Media Contact:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Phone: (212) 461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com

Website: https://berdklauss.com/