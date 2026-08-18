Berd & Klauss, PLLC Alerts Immigration Applicants: New USCIS Rule Means a Single Filing Error Can Now Sink a Case and the Filing Fee

New DHS rule effective July 10, 2026 gives USCIS expanded power to deny applications over technical defects such as a missing signature, even after a case has been accepted.

NYC, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a boutique immigration law firm in New York City, is urging immigration applicants to exercise heightened care with their filings following a new Department of Homeland Security rule that took effect on July 10, 2026.

Under the interim final rule, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) now has broader authority to reject or deny applications that contain technical defects, such as the lack of a valid signature. Critically, a case can be denied even after it has been accepted for processing, and the agency may keep the filing fees.

Federal officials have described the change as an effort to standardize enforcement of filing requirements. In practice, however, it dramatically raises the stakes of administrative errors: applicants whose cases are denied on technical grounds may lose months of processing time, forfeit substantial government fees, and be forced to restart the process from the beginning with potential consequences for their underlying immigration status.

“The margin for error in immigration filings has effectively disappeared,” said Patrick Klauss from Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “A missing signature or an outdated form edition used to trigger a rejection you could fix. Now it can mean an outright denial after months of waiting, with your filing fee gone. Applicants need to treat every page of every form as high stakes.”

The rule arrives amid a broader tightening of the U.S. immigration system in 2026, including stricter discretionary review of green card applications, expanded vetting, and visa backlogs in several employment-based categories.

“We are advising every client to have their filings reviewed before submission signatures, form editions, supporting documents, everything,” said Patrick Klauss from Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “The cost of a professional review is small compared to losing a case and a filing fee over a technicality.”

Berd & Klauss, PLLC recommends that applicants verify they are using the current edition of each form, confirm that all required signatures are original and valid, review every supporting document before filing, and consult qualified immigration counsel, particularly for green card, work visa, and naturalization applications. Individuals and employers with questions can schedule a consultation at https://berdklauss.com/.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

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