The Questions Enterprise JavaScript Teams Are Asking in 2026 — and How JS Days Answers Them for Free

Sunnyvale, CA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Sencha, part of Idera, Inc., today announced that JS Days 2026, its free two-day virtual JavaScript conference, will take place on September 16–17, 2026 — with a program built directly around the questions enterprise JavaScript teams are asking and struggling to answer in production environments today.

Now in its fourth year, JS Days has grown to attract over 5,000 JavaScript developers, software architects, and engineering leaders from around the world. The 2026 program reflects something specific about where the JavaScript community is right now — not where it was two years ago, and not where it is theoretically heading, but where enterprise teams are actually operating today.

Registration is open now at jsdays.io.

“The questions JavaScript teams are asking in 2026 are different from the ones they were asking when JS Days started. How do we ship AI without breaking what we built? How do we handle data volumes our original architecture did not anticipate? How do we maintain systems that were designed before the tools we are now expected to integrate even existed? JS Days 2026 is built around those questions — because they are the ones that matter.”

— James Cahill, General Manager, Sencha

The Questions — and the Sessions That Address Them

How do we move AI from experimentation into production without breaking performance, governance, or maintainability?

This is the question most enterprise JavaScript teams are working through right now — and it is the one that most AI conference sessions fail to address honestly.

Marc Gusmano, Sales Engineer at Sencha, presents a session on building custom AI agents with JavaScript, React, and ReExt. Not a demo. Not a high-level overview. Practical implementation patterns for moving AI features from experimentation into production — built around the architectural considerations and trade-offs that only become visible after the experimentation phase ends.

“AI has become a normal part of modern JavaScript engineering, but most teams are still figuring out how to move past experimentation and into shipped features. This session is designed to give developers practical patterns they can apply directly to their own React and JavaScript projects.”

— Marc Gusmano, Sales Engineer, Sencha

How do we bring intelligent logic directly into the data interfaces our users already depend on?

For most enterprise JavaScript developers, AI integration is not about building standalone AI features. It is about integrating intelligent processing into the data grids where users spend their time — without introducing the latency, governance gaps, or performance degradation that make the integration worse than no integration at all.

Andres Villalba, Sales Engineer at Sencha, presents a session on building AI-driven grading logic directly with the JavaScript DataGrid — examining how intelligent processing can be layered into data-heavy enterprise interfaces without sacrificing the performance and reliability those interfaces require in production.

The session addresses what happens to grid performance when intelligent processing runs alongside filtering and sorting on a dataset with thousands of rows — and what the architectural decisions look like that determine whether the integration holds up over time.

How do we modernize data-driven applications without rebuilding everything from scratch?

For enterprise teams managing established data infrastructure, the modernization challenge is not about choosing new technology. It is about getting more from the infrastructure that already exists — faster and with less risk than a full rebuild.

Pavel Perminov, Solo Founder and Developer at Indi Engine AI, presents a session demonstrating how AI can generate live Ext JS applications directly from existing databases — reducing the time and effort required to surface organizational data through modern, functional interfaces without starting from scratch.

This is a session that addresses a genuine production challenge from an angle that simply did not exist when JS Days launched.

How do we build dashboards that handle the real data complexity of the industries we serve?

Enterprise dashboards are only as valuable as their ability to handle the real operational complexity of the industries they serve. Generic UI patterns and clean demo datasets do not answer the question of what it actually takes to build dashboards for supply chain and fleet management environments where data accuracy and interface responsiveness directly affect business operations.

Wemerson Januario, Developer Advocate at Sencha, walks through how Ext JS dashboards address the specific data requirements of supply chain and fleet management applications — two domains where real-time visibility, large datasets, and complex operational logic are standard requirements rather than edge cases.

How do we handle data volumes our original architecture did not anticipate?

Enterprise JavaScript applications grow. The dataset that existed at launch is not the dataset that exists two years later. The architectural decisions that worked for 50 columns and 10,000 rows do not always work for 500 columns and 10 million rows — and discovering that in production is the most expensive way to learn it.

Rafael Méndez, Sencha MVP, presents a dedicated session on practical techniques for managing large datasets efficiently in Ext JS — covering the rendering strategies and architectural patterns that keep applications responsive when data volumes grow beyond what the original design anticipated.

This session exists in the 2026 program because the applications JS Days attendees are responsible for have grown — and the performance challenges they face have grown with them.

What did teams that have already shipped production applications learn that we can use?

Some of the most valuable answers to the questions enterprise JavaScript teams are asking in 2026 are not in documentation. They are in the experience of teams that have already been through the cycle — the architectural decisions that worked, the ones that did not, and the lessons that only become clear after deployment.

César Martell, Software Developer, presents a detailed walkthrough of a real recruitment application — the technical decisions made throughout the development lifecycle and the lessons learned along the way.

This reflects how JS Days has evolved. The conference has moved steadily toward the kind of production experience that practitioners can actually use — because a case study from a real application covering real trade-offs is more valuable than any amount of theoretical guidance.

How do we deploy AI analytics in an environment where governance and compliance are non-negotiable?

The governance and compliance questions around AI analytics are the ones that most development teams discover too late — after deployment, after business decisions have been made based on AI-driven insights, after the questions that should have been asked in planning are being asked by legal and compliance teams instead.

Stephen Ball, Presales Director, and Montana Mendy, Solution Architect, from Yellowfin close the conference with a session on making AI analytics safe and simple for enterprise JavaScript developers — addressing the practical challenges of deploying intelligent analytics in environments where data integrity and compliance requirements are enforced from day one.

Why These Questions Matter Now

Enterprise JavaScript teams in 2026 are not asking abstract questions about future technology directions. They are asking urgent questions about production challenges they are already navigating — in applications that already exist, with users who are already depending on them.

JS Days 2026 is built around those questions. Eight sessions. Eight practitioners. Two days of content that starts where the documentation ends and the real challenges begin.

The Full 2026 Program

JS Days 2026 features eight expert-led sessions across two days covering:

▪ Building custom AI agents with JavaScript, React, and ReExt

▪ Generating live Ext JS applications from existing databases using AI

▪ Building enterprise dashboards for supply chain and fleet management

▪ AI-driven grading logic integrated directly with the JavaScript DataGrid

▪ Practical techniques for large data handling in Ext JS applications

▪ Making AI analytics safe and governable for enterprise JavaScript teams

▪ A detailed production case study of a real recruitment application

Sessions are 45 minutes each with live Q&A and open discussion rooms on both days.

Confirmed Speakers

▪ James Cahill — General Manager, Sencha (Opening Keynote)

▪ Marc Gusmano — Sales Engineer, Sencha (Building AI Agents with JavaScript, React, and ReExt)

▪ Pavel Perminov — Solo Founder & Developer, Indi Engine AI (Generating Live Ext JS Apps With Indi Engine AI)

▪ Wemerson Januario — Developer Advocate, Sencha (Ext JS Dashboards for Supply Chain and Fleet Management)

▪ César Martell — Software Developer (Case Study: Developing a Recruitment Application)

▪ Andres Villalba — Sales Engineer, Sencha (Build an AI-Driven Grading Logic with the JavaScript DataGrid)

▪ Rafael Méndez — Sencha MVP (Techniques for Large Data Handling in Ext JS)

▪ Stephen Ball & Montana Mendy — Presales Director & Solution Architect, Yellowfin (Making AI Analytics Safe and Simple for Enterprise JavaScript Developers)

Event Details at a Glance

▪ Event: JS Days 2026 — Virtual JavaScript Conference

▪ Dates: September 16–17, 2026

▪ Format: Fully virtual, join from anywhere

▪ Cost: Free

▪ Session Format: 45-minute sessions with live Q&A

▪ Attendees: 5,000+ JavaScript developers worldwide

▪ Certificate: Free participation certificate for all attendees

▪ Register: jsdays.io

About Sencha

Sencha is a global leader in JavaScript UI frameworks, empowering developers to build data-intensive, high-performance applications for enterprises worldwide. Its flagship products — Ext JS, ReExt, GXT, Sencha Architect, Sencha Test, Sencha Themer, and Rapid Ext JS — are trusted by over 2 million developers and 150,000+ enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies across financial services, technology, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors.

Sencha is part of Idera, Inc., a leading global provider of B2B software productivity tools. Learn more at sencha.com.

Media Contact:

Sencha Communications

press@sencha.com

www.sencha.com

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