LED High Bay lamp characteristics and advantages

Shanghai, China, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — LED high bay light, applied to different places also called other names, such as when used in high-bay workshop, called him LED High post Light, used in fresh food market supermarket called LED Fresh lights. LED mining lamp, is to replace the traditional incandescent lamp, sodium lamp, energy saving lamp and design, with high brightness, low light decay, long life, no mercury, no UV, heat, light weight, maintenance rate is small, and many other features, is a truly green, safe products.

LED High Bay light source using the new bright LED chips, the life of 50,000 hours or more, environmental protection and efficient, non-toxic UV; lamp color and white light LED lamp color temperature can be customized according to customer requirements, the white color rendering index would be more than 75.

LED High Bay lamp housing: aluminum shell, chip radiator, good thermal conductivity, combined with cooling fan, making the LED junction temperature below 50 ℃, ensure the LED can work long hours without over-temperature, light is small; structure compact, attractive appearance, light weight.

LED high bay drivers: A new high-power efficient circuit design, power factor up to 99%, the highest efficiency can be up to 93%, with over-temperature protection, overvoltage protection, over-current protection, short circuit protection, quality reliable, energy efficient. led explosion proof lighting