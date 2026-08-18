Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga Emerges as a Leading Game Design Institute in Kolkata with Industry-Oriented Training

Kolkata, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Responding to this growing need, Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga is strengthening its position as a leading Game Design Institute in Kolkata by offering industry-focused education that combines creativity, technology, and practical learning.

The academy provides aspiring game designers with structured training in game design principles, level design, storytelling, game mechanics, character development, and real-time game development using leading engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine. Students also gain exposure to AI-assisted development workflows, helping them stay aligned with evolving industry practices.

Unlike traditional classroom-based learning, Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga emphasizes hands-on experience through live projects, portfolio development, and mentorship from experienced professionals. The curriculum is designed to help students understand the complete game development lifecycle—from concept creation and environment design to testing and deployment—preparing them for real-world production environments.

Backed by the legacy of Reliance Entertainment and Reliance Animation Studios, the academy provides students with exposure to production-oriented workflows and industry-relevant learning methodologies. The institution highlights its AI-integrated curriculum, experienced faculty, modern infrastructure, and placement assistance as key differentiators for students looking to build careers in the gaming and interactive entertainment industry.

The gaming sector today offers career opportunities beyond entertainment, including simulation, education, healthcare, architecture, and immersive digital experiences. Recognizing this shift, Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga has developed a curriculum that balances creative design with technical expertise, enabling students to develop practical problem-solving skills alongside artistic abilities.

Students enrolled in the Game Design program receive training in:

Game Design Fundamentals

Game Mechanics & Systems

Level Design

Character & Environment Design

Unity Game Engine

Unreal Engine

Interactive Storytelling

AI-Assisted Game Development

Portfolio Development

Industry Project Workflow

The academy also focuses on professional development through portfolio reviews, interview preparation, and career guidance, helping learners build confidence before entering the competitive job market. Placement support, mock interviews, and mentorship further contribute to students’ career readiness.

With India’s gaming ecosystem expanding rapidly and employers seeking professionals who possess both creative vision and technical proficiency, choosing the right training institute has become increasingly important. Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga continues to invest in industry-aligned education that equips students with practical skills, modern tools, and project experience relevant to today’s gaming studios.

For students, graduates, and career changers looking for a Game Design Institute in Kolkata, the academy offers an opportunity to learn from an institution backed by years of experience in animation, gaming, and digital entertainment while building a portfolio that reflects current industry expectations.

About Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga

Recognized as the Best animation institute in Ultadanga, Kolkata, Reliance Animation Academy Ultadanga offers industry-focused training in Animation, VFX, Game Design, Graphic Design, UI/UX, and Filmmaking. Backed by Reliance Entertainment, students benefit from AI-integrated learning, live studio projects, expert mentors, and dedicated placement assistance to build successful creative careers.

Contact

Address: P-193/1, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Ultadanga Main Road, Scheme VII M, Kolkata-700067

Phone: +91-6291333616

Email: info@relianceacademyultadanga.com

Website: https://relianceacademyultadanga.com/