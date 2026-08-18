Summerlin Smiles Delivers Brighter Smiles and Greater Comfort with Modern Teeth Whitening Technology

Las Vegas, NV, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Summerlin Smiles, located at 9525 W Russell Rd in Las Vegas, Nevada, trusted name in cosmetic and general dentistry, is helping Las Vegas residents rediscover their confidence with advanced, comfort-focused teeth whitening treatments designed to deliver dramatic, long-lasting results in a single visit.

Summerlin Smiles, a leading dental practice in Las Vegas, Nevada, is proud to announce enhanced teeth whitening services that combine speed, safety, and comfort for patients seeking a brighter, more radiant smile. As a trusted provider of teeth whitening Las Vegas patients rely on, the clinic continues to invest in modern technology that makes professional whitening more effective than ever before.

Stained, dulled, or discolored teeth can quietly chip away at a person’s confidence. Summerlin Smiles addresses this with its in-office whitening system, capable of brightening teeth by several shades in as little as 45 minutes. Using a carefully formulated hydrogen peroxide gel, the treatment lifts stubborn stains far more effectively than store-bought kits, giving patients a noticeably whiter smile without lengthy appointments or extended sensitivity.

Comfort remains at the center of every treatment. Patients concerned about sensitive teeth can now receive a personalized whitening plan tailored to their individual needs, ensuring a gentle yet effective experience from start to finish. The practice also offers amenities such as calming sedation options and a relaxed, welcoming environment, reflecting its broader commitment to stress-free dental care.

“It’s not just teeth that I care about, it’s about the people themselves,” says Dr. Ton Lee, one of the practice’s lead dentists and a top Invisalign provider in Las Vegas. That patient-first philosophy shapes every whitening consultation, where the team evaluates each patient’s oral health before recommending the safest, most effective path to a brighter smile.

Dr. Meron Anghesom, whose more than a decade of experience in the Las Vegas Valley spans cosmetic and restorative dentistry, works alongside Dr. Sarah Kitchen, a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry known for her friendly, patient-centered approach. Together, this team ensures every patient receives whitening care built on both technical precision and genuine attentiveness.

Whether preparing for a special occasion or simply ready for a refresh, patients searching for teeth whitening Las Vegas can turn to Summerlin Smiles for reliable, professionally supervised treatment that fits their lifestyle and budget.

About Summerlin Smiles

Summerlin Smiles is a premier dental practice offering General Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Sedation Dentistry, and Periodontal Maintenance. Led by Dr. Ton Lee, Dr. Meron Anghesom, and Dr. Sarah Kitchen, the team combines advanced technology with a genuine commitment to patient comfort and long-term oral health.

To schedule a teeth whitening consultation, call us at +17028201673 and talk to our expert dentist in las vegas today.