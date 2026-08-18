DentaSmart 2.0 Launches Nationwide as Your Personal AI Dentist in Your Pocket

Free-to-start iOS and Android app helps people check mouth photos, review dental X-rays, understand treatment plans, and track oral health over time.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — DentaSmart today announced the nationwide U.S. launch of DentaSmart 2.0 on iOS and Android. The free-to-start app gives individuals and families a simple way to understand and monitor oral health from a phone using mouth photos, dental X-rays, symptoms, treatment plans, and dental history.

Most dental concerns do not begin with an emergency. They begin with a small spot, sensitivity, bleeding gums, pain that comes and goes, or a treatment plan that feels hard to understand. Busy people often wait because they do not know what is happening, what can wait, or what may become more serious.

Access and cost add to the problem. CareQuest Institute reports that 72 million U.S. adults do not have dental insurance. American Dental Association data show that only 40% of working-age adults had a dental visit in 2022. DentaSmart gives people a clear first step between visits, before uncertainty turns into delay.

“Most people do not need more dental jargon. They need a clear place to start. DentaSmart helps people understand what may be happening in their mouth, prepare better questions, and make informed decisions before a small concern becomes a bigger and more costly surprise.”

Qasim Mueen, Founder and CEO, DentaSmart

One app for the questions people face before and after a dental visit

Quick Check: Take mouth photos and see initial image findings at no cost. Users can choose to unlock the complete report when they want more detail.

Complete Oral Health Checkup: Add symptoms, health history, mouth photos, dental X-rays, and supporting documents to receive a structured report with evidence, an Oral Health Score, preventive guidance, treatment considerations, cost ranges, and risks of delay.

Second Opinion: Upload a treatment plan, bill, report, mouth photos, or dental X-rays. DentaSmart helps explain the recommendation, compare the information provided, and prepare questions for the dentist before a major decision.

Dr. Din: Ask questions about reports, dental terms, symptoms, treatment options, costs, and visit preparation at any time.

Oral Health Score, history, and family profiles: Track changes over time, organize dental records, and manage separate profiles for family members in one account.

From uncertainty to a clear next step

DentaSmart follows a simple process. Users upload mouth photos, dental X-rays, symptoms, or treatment documents. The app organizes the information into clear, visual findings and plain-language explanations. Users can then monitor changes, prepare for a dental visit, compare treatment options, and decide what to do next with more confidence.

The immediate result is clarity. The long-term goal is better oral health monitoring. When people understand changes earlier and keep their records in one place, they are better prepared to act before a concern becomes more complex, painful, or costly.

“Many people arrive at a dental visit unsure how to describe a concern or evaluate a treatment plan. Clear information helps them understand their options, ask better questions, and take the next step with more confidence.”

Dr. Saba Ahmed, Dental Surgeon and Product Lead, DentaSmart

Free to start on iOS and Android

DentaSmart 2.0 is available now in the United States. Quick Check mouth image analysis is free to start, with initial results available before users decide whether to unlock a complete report.

Website: https://dentasmart.ai

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dentasmart/id6670311232?pt=126584659&ct=download_section&mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dentaSmart.app.android

Limited launch offer

The first 1,000 customers can receive 50% off paid DentaSmart services with launch code DENTASMART50. Confirm the code and final terms before distribution.

About DentaSmart

DentaSmart is a consumer oral health platform that helps people understand, monitor, and manage oral health from their phones. Through Quick Check, Complete Oral Health Checkup, Second Opinion, Oral Health Score, family profiles, dental history, and Dr. Din, DentaSmart turns mouth photos, dental X-rays, symptoms, and treatment information into clear, visual, plain-language insights. DentaSmart is available in the United States on iOS and Android. Learn more at DentaSmart.ai.

Media contact

Qasim Mueen

Founder and CEO, DentaSmart

qasim.mueen@dentasmart.ai

+1 412-478-6588