Together Planning Strengthens Client Experience with Strategic New Hire

Gainesville, United States, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Together Planning proudly welcomed Ginny Knoll as its new Director of Client Experience on July 6, 2026, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional client service and meaningful relationships. Based in the Gainesville office, Ginny will collaborate with Director of Operations Melissa Land to enhance client communications, marketing initiatives, and overall service quality. Drawing on her extensive experience as both a teacher and school director, Ginny brings exceptional organizational skills, trusted leadership, and a people-first approach that aligns with the firm’s values.

The newly established Director of Client Experience role reflects Together Planning’s continued growth and dedication to improving every aspect of the client journey. Ginny, Tom’s daughter and the younger sister of Jud and Lia, is excited to join the family business full-time. She will serve as an important client contact while supporting the operations team, enhancing client reports, refining marketing materials, and strengthening communication with clients and the community. “I am delighted and privileged to join my family and all the lovely people at Together Planning. I am looking forward to building our business together and serving our clients well,” said Ginny Knoll. Jud added, “From the time we founded this firm in 2015, we have valued the participation of our whole family. Now is the right time for Ginny to come on board full-time and help us work toward our mission by delivering a high level of service to our clients and improving our communications and client experience.”

Together Planning’s mission is to help people worry less and enjoy more through holistic financial planning and thoughtful investment management strategies. As the firm continues to grow, it remains committed to personal relationships, accessibility, and putting people first.

For more information about Together Planning’s financial planning services, please contact their office using the information below or email gknoll@togetherplanning.com.

About Together Planning: Together Planning is a financial planning and investment management firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve greater financial confidence. Through personalized guidance, holistic planning, and long-term relationships built on trust, Together Planning empowers clients to worry less, enjoy more, and confidently pursue their financial goals.

Company name: Together Planning

Address: 2631 NW 41st Street Suite E-2

City: Gainesville

State: Florida

Zip code: 32606

Phone: 352-221-9300

Contact Name: Ginny Knoll

Contact Email: gknoll@togetherplanning.com