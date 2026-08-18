INHE paricipates in the Kenya Energy Expos, Empowering the energy development of East Africa

INHE exhibited its full smart metering and new energy product portfolio, showcasing customized East Africa energy solutions and localized services, which attracted wide interest from power companies, contractors, distributors and industrial buyers.

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, INHE took part in the 13th Power & Energy Kenya and Solar Kenya exhibitions. The expos brought together global power, PV and energy storage firms to explore opportunities for regional energy transition and power infrastructure upgrade.

Smart Metering Boosts Market-Oriented Development & Precise Sub-Customer Metering

To meet East Africa’s surging demand for split metering in residences, malls and small industrial sites, INHE displayed complete metering packages. Key exhibits covered single/three-phase STS prepaid sub-meters (i100, i200, i300), 4G intelligent STS prepaid meters (i210, i310), high-precision CT three-phase energy meters (iT30) and CIU (customer interface units).

All products follow global STS standards, integrating precise metering, remote recharge & tariff control, real-time data acquisition and abnormal consumption alerts. Additional functions include TOU billing, anti-theft and anti-tampering design. Matched with INHE’s smart cloud platform, the system realizes centralized data management and automated O&M for sub-household power use. Highly adaptable to commercial overseas metering operations, these reliable smart meters perfectly fit East Africa’s split metering market.

Focus on New Energy Applications to Deliver Integrated PV-ESS Solutions

Facing Africa’s unstable grid and rising renewable energy demand, INHE launched residential and industrial & commercial storage inverters plus full ESS packages.

Its 3–6kW single-phase low-voltage storage inverters support instant grid/off-grid switching and parallel expansion, working well with diesel generators and PV arrays to lift renewable efficiency and cut user energy costs. The 29–60kW three-phase high-voltage inverters cater to factories, commercial complex and farms, delivering stable, safe green power. By combining smart meters and renewable hardware, INHE expands its PV & storage lineup to serve household, commercial and industrial users across Africa.

Deeply Cultivating East African Market to Continuously Deliver New Value of Digital & Smart Energy

With years of African market experience, INHE relies on full local service networks and iterative innovative solutions to boost market response and client service, supporting East African power infrastructure construction.

At P&E Kenya 2026, INHE demonstrated combined metering and renewable solutions to strengthen ties with clients and distributors, opening more cross-East Africa cooperation channels.

Going forward, INHE will stick to its global strategy. Focused on technical innovation and client needs, it will optimize products and solutions. Together with worldwide partners, INHE will push the energy sector’s digital, smart and low-carbon shift and fuel sustainable global energy growth.

Visit us at: https://www.inhegroup.com/