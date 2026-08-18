Areeka Event Rentals Marks Landmark 10,000th Delivery Across the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Areeka Event Rentals, a leading name in the region’s event styling and setup sector, has officially crossed a major operational milestone with the successful delivery of its 10,000th project.

Operating out of Dubai Investment Park, the company has grown into a trusted partner for corporate gatherings, global exhibitions, high-end weddings, and private celebrations throughout the UAE. As the local events industry continues to accelerate, event planners increasingly turn to Areeka when looking for reliable, high-end furniture for rent in dubai to transform blank venues into striking spaces.

Hitting 10,000 deliveries is a major milestone for their entire team. “Behind every single one of those deliveries is a client who trusted us with their vision. Their focus has always been simple: provide exceptional quality inventory, maintain strict punctuality, and make the logistics seamless for event organizers.”

From contemporary lounge arrangements and bespoke dining sets to outdoor setups and corporate staging, Areeka maintains an extensive inventory tailored to the diverse demands of the UAE market. The company attributes its steady growth to a hands-on approach to logistics, transparent service, and an ongoing effort to update its catalog with modern design trends.

Looking ahead, Areeka plans to further scale its operations while expanding its sustainable and custom product lines to support the region’s dynamic event ecosystem.

To explore the company’s product catalog or request a quote for an upcoming project, visit https://www.areeka.ae/ .

About the Company:

Areeka Event Rentals offers premium-quality furniture and accessories for rent, catering to corporate events, conferences, exhibitions, private parties, weddings, and outdoor events. Our team of experts is ready to help you choose from a variety of stylish products to make your event truly exceptional.

Contact:

Areeka Event Rentals

Phone: +97148326646

Website: https://www.areeka.ae/