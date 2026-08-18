Softaken Simplifies Contact Migration with Advanced vCard Export Import Tool

Toronto, ON, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken simplifies Contact migration with its vCard Export Import Tool. It allows users to manage, import, and export contacts more quickly, easily, and reliably. This application was designed for individuals, corporations, and professionals who often handle a big number of contacts and want a straightforward way to share them without sacrificing accuracy.

It has an intuitive user interface, and better compatibility with this most recent release, ensuring that users can move contact information without having technical difficulties.

Softaken vCard Export Import Software is a professional solution that helps users import and export contacts between vCard (VCF) files, Outlook, and the Windows Address Book. It is often used to share contact information across several devices and email programs, as well as to backup and move contacts between platforms.

The tool’s excellent precision and uncomplicated design are well known. Phone numbers, email addresses, company names, home addresses, and photographs are among the contact information that is not changed or removed. Every detail is kept confidential throughout the sharing or conversion process.

Key Features

The most recent version of the tool includes significant enhancements.

Increased Processing Speed- Even with hundreds or thousands of contacts, users may now import and export them more quickly.

Batch Import/Export- This tool saves time and effort by enabling you to transfer multiple contacts at once.

Complete accuracy: no data is lost or altered. All contact information, including name, phone number, email, notes, and photographs, remains the same.

Compatible with all Outlook versions, including 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, and 2007.

Wide compatibility with vCard Versions- For maximum adaptability, it supports vCard 2.1, 3.0, and 4.0.

Simple interface – no technological skills required. The software’s simple steps make it accessible to everybody.

Windows Compatibility- It works wonderfully with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista, and XP, among other operating systems.

It is very useful for

Users who want to transfer contacts from Outlook to vCard files can utilize Android, iPhone, or other devices.

Users who want to import vCard files into Windows Contacts or Outlook.

Businesses that need to exchange contacts between multiple systems without losing data. • Anyone looking for a secure backup of Outlook contacts in PST and vCard format.

For Windows users who need a secure and effective way to import and export contacts, the Softaken vCard Export Import Software is the perfect solution. It has become one of the most trusted contact management tools due to its faster performance, batch processing, and universal compatibility.

This tool is the finest alternative for sharing contacts between vCard, Windows, and Outlook files. The tool is always developing its products to provide the best possible experience for customers who value simplicity, speed, and data security.

Media Contact

Company: Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: www.softaken.com