Dr Uzma Khan – CEO of UK International London Beauty School

Noida, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Dr Uzma Khan is the CEO of UK International London Beauty School, where she leads academic excellence, training quality, and overall student development. She plays a central role in shaping how professional beauty education is delivered across all branches of the academy.

Role and Responsibilities

As CEO, Dr Uzma Khan is responsible for designing strong curriculum standards, guiding faculty teams, and ensuring that students receive structured and practical education. Her focus is on maintaining consistency, quality, and professionalism in every training program.

She works closely with trainers to ensure that teaching methods remain modern, effective, and aligned with industry requirements.

Focus on Student Development

Dr Uzma Khan believes that beauty education should be practical, career-focused, and confidence-building. She is deeply committed to empowering aspiring makeup artists and beauty professionals with the right skills, mindset, and industry knowledge.

Her leadership emphasizes hands-on training, hygiene standards, ethical practices, and real-world exposure.

Academic Vision and Leadership

Through continuous improvement and mentorship, she has helped strengthen UK International London Beauty School’s academic foundation. Her structured approach ensures that students are prepared not just to learn, but to perform confidently in professional environments.

Impact on Beauty Education

Under her leadership, the academy has earned trust as a reliable and career-oriented beauty education institution. Thousands of students have benefited from her commitment to quality education and professional development.

Official & Social Presence

Website:https://www.uk-international.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uzma_khan_ukibs/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/in/uzmakhanukibs