DHT Expands Commercial Water Heating Solutions with New SPM Series and Higher Capacity SP Series

New Jersey, USA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Diversified Heat Transfer (DHT), a leading manufacturer of commercial and industrial water heating and heat transfer equipment, today introduced the new SPM Series Indirect-Fired, Semi-Instantaneous Boiler Water-Fired Water Heater with Integral Mixing Valve. DHT also expanded the capacity of its proven SP Series Plate and Frame Water Heater, which is now capable of producing up to 200 gallons per minute (GPM) of domestic hot water.

These additions provide consulting engineers, mechanical contractors, and facility owners with greater flexibility when designing energy-efficient domestic hot water systems for healthcare, education, hospitality, multifamily, government, commercial, and industrial facilities.

The new SPM Series is a fully packaged, semi-instantaneous boiler water-fired water heater that combines a high-efficiency double-wall plate and frame heat exchanger, an integral digital mixing valve, and DHT’s advanced electronic PID control system into a single factory-engineered package. By integrating the water heater and thermostatic mixing valve into one solution, the SPM Series helps reduce mechanical room space requirements, minimize field piping, lower installation costs, simplify commissioning, and reduce the number of Building Automation System (BAS/BACnet) control points required compared to traditional systems using separate water heaters and mixing valves.

Designed to eliminate the need for large domestic hot water storage tanks, the SPM Series continuously monitors demand and automatically adjusts performance to maintain accurate outlet water temperatures under varying load conditions. The fully packaged system is available with a double-wall plate and frame heat exchanger and can produce up to 200 GPM of domestic hot water. It is compatible with medium-, normal-, and low-temperature condensing boiler systems, allowing engineers to maximize efficiency while minimizing equipment footprint.

For ease of installation and maintenance, the SPM Series features a compact footprint that fits through standard mechanical room doorways, factory-packaged piping and controls, removable heat exchanger connections, and a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface with native ModBus IP and BACnet IP connectivity for seamless Building Automation System integration.

DHT has also expanded the capabilities of its proven SP Series Plate and Frame Water Heater, increasing its maximum domestic hot water capacity to 200 GPM. The expanded capacity gives engineers greater flexibility when designing larger commercial domestic hot water systems while maintaining the same compact footprint, responsive controls, and energy-efficient performance that have made the SP Series a trusted solution for commercial and institutional applications.

“Engineers are continually looking for ways to simplify system design while improving performance and reducing installed cost,” said Chris Bove, National Sales Manager / Business Development for Diversified Heat Transfer. “The SPM Series delivers exactly that by combining the water heater and mixing valve into a single engineered package. Customers benefit from a smaller footprint, simplified installation, fewer BAS control points, and a complete factory-tested solution. Combined with the expanded 200 GPM capacity of our SP Series, DHT now offers more flexibility than ever for today’s commercial domestic hot water systems.”

Both product lines feature DHT’s latest generation PID control platform with advanced touchscreen controls, real-time monitoring, data logging, fault history, trending capabilities, and seamless Building Automation System integration. Together, these features simplify startup and commissioning, improve operational efficiency, and help facilities maintain consistent domestic hot water temperatures under changing demand conditions. The new SPM Series and expanded SP Series Plate and Frame models are available immediately through Diversified Heat Transfer’s network of manufacturer representatives.

For more information about the DHT SP and SPM Series Semi-Instantaneous Water Heater lines, visit dhtnet.com or contact your local Diversified Heat Transfer representative.

About Diversified Heat Transfer

Diversified Heat Transfer (DHT) is a leading engineering and manufacturing company of heat exchange equipment and systems for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. With more than 90 years of experience, DHT can design, build, and manufacture innovative, technology-driven products that provide flexible, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions for a wide variety of applications. In 2022, DHT acquired Sussman Electric Boilers, the industry leader in electric steam and hot water boilers, with a century-long legacy.