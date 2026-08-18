DataVare Simplifies Bulk MSG to VCF Conversion with Powerful Batch Processing Feature

New Delhi, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — DataVare Software is proud to announce its MSG to VCF Converter Expert, a professional tool designed to make the conversion of Outlook MSG contact files into VCF (vCard) format easy. With the software’s notable Batch Processing feature, users can convert hundreds or even thousands of MSG contact files at a time, saving enormous manual effort while ensuring 100% data accuracy.

As the number of Outlook contact databases that businesses and IT professionals have to manage increases, it becomes time-consuming and inefficient to manually convert individual MSG files. DataVare does this through an automated batch conversion engine, which gives high-speed performance without losing contact information or formatting.

The DataVare MSG to VCF Converter Expert provides users to select a full folder with MSG files and convert them to VCF format in a few clicks. The software converts all contact attributes like names, email addresses, phone numbers, company information, postal addresses, websites, notes and profile pictures during the conversion process, guaranteeing complete data integrity.

Main Feature

Many MSG files batch conversion progressed.

Converts thousands of Outlook contacts in a single operation.

Supports all contact fields with no data loss.

Supports ANSI and Unicode MSG files.

No need to install Microsoft Outlook.

Supports all major versions of Outlook.

Creates standard VCF files that work well with Android, iPhone, Gmail, Outlook, Apple Contacts, Thunderbird and many other applications.

intuitive interface for both technical and non-technical users.

The batch processing feature is developed especially for organizations, IT administrators and migration professionals dealing with large Outlook contact repositories frequently. The software automates bulk conversion, saving valuable time, increasing productivity and minimizing the possibility of human error during migration projects.

Besides being fast, the software also offers a simple three-step workflow to load MSG files, select the destination folder and start the conversion process. Large-scale contact migrations are completed quickly and securely even by users with little technical knowledge.

DataVare is extending its email migration and data conversion solutions portfolio by providing reliable and easy to use software for individual, business and enterprise environments. The product is called MSG to VCF Converter Expert and is a perfect example of the company’s dedication to high-performance tools that simplify Outlook data management with an unyielding focus on customer satisfaction.

Availability.

DataVare MSG to VCF Converter Expert is introduced with Free Demo Edition which enables users to check out the features before purchasing the licensed edition.