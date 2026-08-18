Meet the Experts: How Neuro Experts, PC Is Raising the Standard for Independent Imaging Reviews

Independent medical imaging reviews have the prowess to make or break clinical outcomes, which is why profound expertise and objectivity in these imaging cases are more important than ever. Understanding this, Neuro Experts, PC is now offering neuroradiology services that can raise the standard for independent imaging reviews by bringing together a distinguished team of board-certified specialists who have decades of experience in neuroradiology, neurology, neuroscience, and medical-legal consulting.

SANTA MONICA, CA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Led by Harvard-trained neuroradiologist and CEO Dr. Saman Hazany, MD, DABR, Neuro Experts, PC delivers evidence-based, unbiased interpretations of advanced neuroimaging, including CT, MRI, Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI), functional MRI, PET, SPECT, and volumetric analysis. The firm has a multidisciplinary team that also includes experienced neurologists, neuroscientists, and medical-legal professionals who can facilitate comprehensive evaluations for complex neurological cases.

From traumatic brain injuries and spinal trauma to stroke, epilepsy, brain tumors, and medical malpractice areas, Neuro Experts, PC supports attorneys, healthcare organizations, and researchers with accurate, timely, and impartial imaging reviews.

Dr. Hazany from Neuro Experts, PC says: “Every case is approached with scientific rigor, so that the findings are supported by medical evidence, and by combining neuroradiology expertise with our sheer commitment to objectivity, we support medical and legal professionals in making informed decisions without any biases.”

Beyond independent imaging reviews, Neuro Experts, PC offers clinical neuroradiology consulting, expert witness services, research consulting, and rapid report turnaround within 24 to 48 hours.

Need more information about their neuroradiology services or want to schedule a consultation? Feel free to visit their website or contact their team of professionals directly at Neuro Experts, PC.

Contact Info:

Website: https://neuroradiologyexpert.com

Email: info@neuroexpertsgroup.com

Phone: 1-833-VERITA-1 (1-833-837-4821)