Labor Day Weekend 2026 Rounds Out the A250 Celebration at Georgia’s Lanier Islands Resort

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Marking the unofficial end of summer for many, Labor Day Weekend at Lanier Islands Resort also represents the end of the lakeside destination’s summerlong A250 Celebration. What began Memorial Day Weekend and included Fourth of July Weekend will end with a BANG Labor Day Weekend by the lake. The three-day weekend will include a classic poolside cookout for overnight guests of the resort, Uncle Sam’s Pop-up Bar with patriotically themed bites and beverages for visitors of Game Changer, and fireworks over the water – presented by Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. The holiday weekend will also comprise the final installment of the lakeside destination’s Concerts for a Cause Series, as Rumours ATL takes the stage at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater to fill the night air with the music of Fleetwood Mac.

“We’ve really enjoyed celebrating America’s 250th birthday at the lake all summer long,” said Matthew Bowling, President of Lanier Islands Resort. “That’s why we’ve got a jam-packed weekend planned to bid a fond farewell to summer this year. The season at Fins Up Waterpark inside Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is winding down to a close, but there’s still time to enjoy the waterslides and soak up some sun on the beach. There’s also time to grab an A250 tribute drink at Uncle Sam’s Pop-up Bar inside our Game Changer entertainment venue. On Saturday, we’ll host our last poolside cookout of the year at Legacy Lodge – which has been a big hit with our overnight guests during previous holiday weekends. Both daytime and overnight guests can make their way to the beach at LandShark Landing for the best views of the fireworks over the water that night. Then we round out the fun with an outdoor concert to benefit the lake and our neighbors in need as Rumours ATL helms our final Concert for a Cause for the year on Sunday. But don’t worry! While summer may be coming to an end, the fun continues this fall and winter with our Hot Air Balloon Festival, Magical Nights of Lights, and more.”

Bowling encouraged anyone considering an overnight stay at the resort for Labor Day Weekend to book their stay early, as that’s traditionally a popular weekend for couples and families wishing to soak every last drop of fun out of summer. Reservations can be made online at www.lanierislands.com or by calling (770) 945-8787. Tickets for the final installment of Concerts for a Cause – featuring Rumours ATL – are also selling quickly. Tickets are just $15/person, with proceeds benefiting Georgia Mountain Food Bank and Lake Lanier Association. Children 5 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Held Sunday, September 6 at Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater, gates open at 6 p.m., and the band takes the stage at 7:30. To purchase tickets to the show, visit https://www.lanierislands.com/special-events/concerts-for-a-cause/.

Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. To stay up to date on the latest news, accommodation packages, and upcoming events, guests can follow the resort on Facebook @lanierislands, Instagram @lanierislands, TikTok @lanier_islands, and LinkedIn @Lake-Lanier-Islands-Resort.

*Valid only on the day of the concert. One discount per table. Must present a concert ticket to the server to receive the discount.