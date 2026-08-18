Empyra Publishes Updated 2026 monday.com Pricing Guide to Help Businesses Plan Software Costs

BENGALURU, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Empyra, a technology consulting and professional services company, has published an updated 2026 monday.com pricing guide to help businesses better understand plan options, subscription costs, and pricing considerations across the monday.com product suite.

As organizations increasingly evaluate work management and collaboration platforms, understanding software costs has become an important part of technology planning. Empyra’s updated resource provides businesses with a centralized view of monday.com pricing and plan differences, helping teams compare options based on users, features, workflows, and business requirements.

The guide covers monday.com Work Management plans, including Free, Basic, Standard, Pro, and Enterprise options. According to the published guide, the Basic Work Management plan starts at $9 per user per month when billed annually, while Standard is listed at $12 and Pro at $19 per user per month. Enterprise pricing is available based on organizational requirements.

The resource also highlights pricing information across other monday.com products. monday Dev starts at $9 per user per month on annual billing, while monday CRM starts at $12 per seat per month. monday Service starts at $31 per seat per month on the Standard plan. Pricing can vary according to product, plan, team size, and billing cycle.

“Businesses need more than a list of subscription prices when evaluating a work management platform,” said a representative from Empyra. “Our goal with this updated resource is to make pricing comparisons easier and help organizations understand which plan may align with their team size, operational requirements, and growth plans.”

The updated guide also explains how team size can affect overall subscription costs. It provides examples for different seat counts and discusses factors such as automation limits, integrations, reporting capabilities, enterprise controls, and feature requirements.

In addition to pricing information, the resource helps organizations evaluate whether annual or monthly billing is more appropriate for their needs. It also addresses common questions around free plans, subscription costs, plan selection, and how pricing can change as organizations scale.

Businesses evaluating monday.com can access Empyra’s updated pricing resource to review current plan information and make more informed software investment decisions.

Learn more: Visit Empyra’s monday.com pricing resource at https://www.empyra.com/monday-com-pricing

About Empyra

Empyra provides technology consulting, implementation, integration, migration, and managed services to help organizations optimize their business technology environments. The company works with organizations on platforms including Atlassian and monday.com, helping teams improve collaboration, workflow management, automation, and technology adoption.