Good News Day 8th anniversary on August 8, 2026

Gold Coast, Queensland, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Tomorrow (August 8, 2026) marks the 8th anniversary of Good News Day, a global initiative to encourage people to flood social media, online platforms and mainstream news with uplifting stories.

It was founded in 2018 by Media Queen Aldwyn Altuney on the Gold Coast in Australia, after battling depression personally for years and the tragic loss of her fourth friend to suicide before the age of 45.

Inspiring hope and saving lives through positivity, Good News Day challenges people to share good news in the mass media.

“When we focus on the positives in life, we become more positive,” Aldwyn said.

The day helps counter the constant barrage of negative headlines, which can seriously affect people’s mental health.

Since COVID-19 in 2020, global suicide rates have reportedly quadrupled, and Aldwyn believes the messages we consume play a huge role in this alarming trend.

“The messages we consume every day impact how we feel,” Aldwyn said.

“When all we hear is bad news, it’s easy to lose hope in your life and the world. Good News Day is about tipping the balance and inspiring people to love their lives again.

“We are calling on everyone on August 8 to take a moment, step up and be the change they wish to see in the world as a Good News Crusader by sharing good news in social media and mainstream media – whether it be on social media posts, live videos, podcasts, TV, radio or print.”

Building on the movement’s success, Aldwyn launched the free monthly Global Good News Challenge in June 2020 – a social media live video initiative where participants share gratitude and positive stories live online to help decrease depression and suicide rates.

Good News Day serves as a powerful reminder to:

Share positivity – Spread stories of hope, kindness and inspiration.

Inspire others – Encourage a broader community to share uplifting content.

Focus on the good – Actively look for positives in life, even in challenging times.

Connect through kindness – Build community through the shared experience of good news.

“Gandhi said, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world’,” Aldwyn added.

“If we want a happier, more connected world, it starts with each of us putting out messages of hope. What we focus on grows so let’s focus on more of the good things in life to have a better experience of life. It is a wonderful world after all.”

For more information on how to participate, become a Good News Crusader or support the initiative as a sponsor, visit www.aaxpose.com.

ENDS

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About Aldwyn Altuney

Known as the Media Queen, Aldwyn Altuney is an award-winning Australian marketing expert who inspires truth and good news to decrease depression and suicide rates and lift the energy on the planet. With 42 years of media experience, she has gained her clients over $1B in positive free publicity globally on TV, radio, print and online media. A multi-international best-selling author, Aldwyn has been featured in 30 books, including her most recent release, Fear to Freedom.

She is the founder of the Mass Media Mastery Program, Animal Action Day, Animal Action Events, Good News Day and the Global Good News Challenge.

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MEDIA CONTACT ONLY:

AA Xpose Media Director/ Photojournalist Aldwyn Altuney ph: 0409 895 055