MailsDaddy Launches New MBOX to PST Converter for Outlook Migration

Faridabad, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — MailsDaddy, a trusted developer of email migration and data management software, today announced the launch of Version 8.1 of its High-Precision MBOX to PST Converter, designed to simplify Outlook migration for businesses and individual users. The latest release introduces a redesigned graphical user interface (GUI), a new PDF export feature, and enhanced conversion performance while maintaining complete mailbox integrity.

As organizations continue migrating email data between platforms, the need for reliable and accurate conversion software has become increasingly important. MailsDaddy Version 8.1 addresses this demand by providing a faster, more intuitive, and highly accurate solution for converting MBOX files into Microsoft Outlook PST format.

Email Conversion with Complete Data Integrity

MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter is engineered to deliver precise mailbox conversion while preserving every element of email data. During the migration process, the software maintains:

Original folder hierarchy

Email formatting

Attachments

Sender and recipient information

Subject lines and timestamps

CC and BCC fields

Inline images and metadata

The software is capable of processing both small and large MBOX files without compromising data accuracy or mailbox structure, making it suitable for personal as well as enterprise-level migration projects.

Get more info: https://www.mailsdaddy.com/mbox-to-pst-converter/

Redesigned GUI for Faster and Easier Migration

Version 8.1 introduces a completely redesigned user interface focused on simplicity and productivity. The clean layout, guided workflow, and intuitive navigation help users perform mailbox conversion with minimal effort, regardless of their technical expertise.

Whether migrating a single mailbox or multiple MBOX files, users can complete the conversion process through a streamlined interface that reduces complexity and improves efficiency.

Broad Compatibility Across MBOX Email Clients

The application supports MBOX files generated by numerous popular email clients, including:

Mozilla Thunderbird

Apple Mail

SeaMonkey

Entourage

Opera Mail

Eudora

Netscape Mail

Spicebird

Other MBOX-compatible applications

The converted PST files are compatible with supported versions of Microsoft Outlook and Windows, making migration straightforward for a wide range of users.

Designed for Individuals and Organizations

MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter is suitable for home users, IT administrators, managed service providers, educational institutions, and businesses of all sizes. The application handles both single-user mailbox conversions and large-scale migration projects while maintaining speed and reliability.

A free evaluation version is also available, allowing users to preview mailbox data and test the software’s functionality before purchasing a license.

Availability

MailsDaddy MBOX to PST Converter Version 8.1 is available immediately through the official MailsDaddy website. Existing customers can upgrade to the latest version, while new users can download the free trial edition to evaluate its features before making a purchase.

About MailsDaddy

MailsDaddy is a leading software company specializing in email migration, backup, conversion, and recovery solutions. Its comprehensive product portfolio supports Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365, Exchange Server, Thunderbird, MBOX, PST, EML, and cloud migration environments. MailsDaddy is committed to delivering secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutions that simplify complex email management tasks for organizations and individual users worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: MailsDaddy Software Pvt. Ltd.

Email Address: support@mailsdaddy.com

Website: https://www.mailsdaddy.com/