Spokes Digital Announces Exclusive Webinar Revealing How Top Cannabis Dispensaries Leverage AI to Drive Significant Revenue and Traffic. 

San Ramon, California, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital will host a live webinar on September 3, 2026, focused on how cannabis dispensaries can leverage advanced AI-powered SEO strategies to compliantly turn product inventory into discoverable, revenue-driving search traffic.

FROM INVENTORY TO DISCOVERY: AI SEO FOR CANNABIS RETAILERS

Hosted by Spokes Digital

VARUN PATEL (Founder & CEO)

LAUREN LAPLANTE (Chief Growth Officer)

Date: Thursday, September 3rd, 2026

Format: Virtual (Google Meet)

Spokes Digital, Inc., a leading digital marketing agency that has generated over $1 billion in revenue for cannabis clients, today announced an upcoming live webinar titled “From Inventory to Discovery: AI SEO for Cannabis Retailers.”

Scheduled for Thursday, September 3rd, 2026, the session will be hosted by Spokes Digital’s Founder & CEO, Varun Patel, alongside Chief Growth Officer, Lauren Laplante.

Unlocking the AI Growth Playbook for Cannabis Retailers

AI-powered SEO is transforming how cannabis retailers capture market share. Rather than relying solely on paid ads, high-performing dispensaries use AI SEO to automatically convert live inventory and strain data into search-optimized assets. This intelligent automation drives compliant local visibility, captures high-intent shoppers, and turns raw product menus into continuous organic revenue engines.

This webinar will pull back the curtain on how AI is applied across the entire discovery journey, from product and strain data to search visibility, local rankings, and organic conversions, all while staying completely compliant.

“What if your menu could rank itself?” asks Varun Patel, Founder & CEO of Spokes Digital. “We’re showing retailers how to turn raw inventory into an organic discovery engine that drives high-intent traffic without extra ad spend.”

Key Takeaways for Attendees

Participants will walk away with actionable strategies to scale their operations, including:

Inventory to SEO Content: Learn how leading dispensaries turn inventory and product pages into SEO-optimized content.

Local & Organic Rankings: AI-powered strategies to capture high-intent shoppers on Google and dominate local search rankings.

Automating SEO Compliantly: Structuring menus and automating SEO content creation without compliance risk.

Next-Gen Tools: A live demonstration of Ask Bud-i and Spokes Digital’s AI Marketing Assistant to automatically optimize menus and turn search/customer data into smarter content decisions.

Who Should Attend

This webinar is tailor-made for cannabis founders, e-commerce and retail leaders, and marketing teams managing digital performance who want to grow organic traffic and search visibility compliantly.

Exclusive Attendee Bonus

To kickstart compounded growth for attendees, Spokes Digital is offering a Free AI-Powered Budtender integration (a $1,200 value) to eligible participants who join the live session.

Event Details & Registration

Date: Thursday, September 3rd, 2026

Hosted By: Varun Patel (Founder & CEO) & Lauren Laplante (CGO)

Registration Link: Secure Your Ticket on Eventbrite

Direct Access: Join via Google Meet on Event Day

Social Event: RSVP on LinkedIn

About Spokes Digital

Having delivered $1B+ in revenue for cannabis clients, Spokes Digital knows exactly what separates today’s digital winners from yesterday’s strategies. We help cannabis brands adapt, grow, and dominate, fast.

Media Contact: Leeza Thomas

Chief Digital Officer, Spokes Digital

Email: leeza.thomas@spokesdigital.us