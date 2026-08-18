Mailvita Releases PDF Split Software for Large PDF Documents

New Delhi, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Mailvita has launched its PDF Split Software for Mac, which allows users to split large PDF files into smaller and well-organized documents. The software is aimed at professionals, businesses, educational institutions, and individual users who regularly work with long PDF files and need a practical way to work with different sections without changing the original document.

PDF files are widely used for reports, contracts, manuals, project documentation, invoices, research records, and a lot more. As these documents grow, it becomes harder to share just the pages you need and to organize the information. PDF Split Software provides this capability, allowing users to generate separate PDF files for specific page ranges and thus improve document management effectiveness.

The software keeps the original document format during the splitting process, such as fonts, images, tables, hyperlinks, and page layout. The original PDF is kept intact, and new PDF files are saved separately in the destination folder of your choice. The feature allows users to tag documents without altering the original content.

The workflow in the software is straightforward. Users only need to upload the PDF file, pick the pages to split, pick the output destination, and then start the process. The application then builds the individual PDF documents from the selected pages, making it easier to archive, distribute, and manage large files.

This software is a part of Mailvita PDF Split for Mac, which contains other PDF management tools to handle various document-related jobs. The app will run on recent versions of macOS, and all processing happens on the user’s machine, so no internet connection is required.

Users can download a free trial version to test the software before purchasing a license. With this release, it continues to offer handy desktop solutions to make PDF management easier and help Mac users to organize large PDF files more effectively.