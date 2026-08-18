RGX Group Strengthens Supply Chain Solutions with Scalable Warehousing, Fulfillment, and Logistics Services Across the Greater Toronto Area

Mississauga, Ontario, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — RGX Group, a prominent warehousing and logistics company in Canada, is building up its status as an experienced third-party logistics solution provider by offering advanced warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution services to all businesses in the Greater Toronto Area. Having several strategically located facilities in Mississauga, Brampton, and Toronto, the company is contributing to the success of businesses and reducing their logistics costs with help of innovative technology-based supply chain solutions.

The challenges that Canadian businesses face while managing their supply chains become more and more complicated each year. To tackle these challenges, RGX Group offers businesses scalable warehousing, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, cross-docking, dropshipping, special handling and storage, and even transportation solutions for manufacturers, distributors, importers, wholesalers, and online retailers.

RGX Group was founded in 2009 by the founders of the company, Harry Anand and Raj Anand. At the moment, the company is one of the most trustworthy logistics providers in the region as it offers businesses more than 300,000 square feet of warehousing space at various locations throughout the GTA.

A Trusted 3PL Warehouse GTA Businesses Can Rely On

Businesses these days need more than just warehouse space. They also need logistics services that will enhance their efficiency and help them grow at the same time. Being one of the top 3pl warehouse GTA providers, RGX Group combines strategically located facilities with innovative WMS, inventory management with barcode tracking, qualified warehouse personnel, and fulfillment services.

The facilities of the company are situated close to highways and transport corridors, providing for the fast movement of goods not only in Ontario but all over Canada. This way, clients save on delivery times and costs and have a better control over their inventory.

3PL services offered by RGX Group include:

Services of short and long term warehousing;

Inventory management;

Cross docking;

Distribution;

eCommerce fulfillment;

Drop shipping;

Value added packaging;

Order processing;

Specialized warehousing.

Outsourcing warehousing and fulfillment to RGX Group enables companies to concentrate on sales and growing their business.

Advanced Pick and Pack Services GTA Businesses Need for Faster Fulfillment

Due to the increasing demand for eCommerce, fulfillment has become very important. RGX Group has made great investments in technology and procedures to be able to offer efficient and reliable pick and pack fulfillment services that GTA businesses can count on.

RGX Group pick and pack is geared towards handling thousands of orders per day with precision and efficiency. The products are delivered in bulk, sorted as per the client’s requirements, put in storage using effective inventory methods, picked as soon as orders are placed, packed, labeled, and shipped using preferred logistics and transportation partners.

The Warehouse Management System enables tracking of inventory in real time while minimizing manual errors and increasing order accuracy.

The businesses benefiting from the fulfillment services of RGX Group have:

Faster order processing

Better inventory accuracy

Labor cost reduction

Lower shipping costs

Seasonal scaling of fulfillment

Real-time inventory tracking

Professional packing and labeling

Logistics partner integration

All these solutions are highly useful for growing eCommerce, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers who require reliable fulfillment without any investment in their own warehouse facilities.

Affordable Tire Storage Solutions for Businesses and Fleet Operators

Tire storage seasonally is continuing to remain a need among businesses in Ontario. The RGX Group has made specialized storage facility centers for automotive businesses, dealerships, commercial fleets, distributors, and wholesalers for tire storage that remains organized, safe and efficient.

The businesses looking for cheap tire storage in GTA can make use of the specialized storage services provided by RGX Group.

In lieu of using retail or operational space of the business for storing the seasonal inventory, tires can be stored at specialized warehouses where their inventory management becomes easier.

Services provided by RGX Group for tire storage include:

Warehouse storage that remains safe

Flexible short term and long term storage options

Inventory management that remains organized

Fast retrieval services

Business size compatible storage options

Professional handling

Cheap pricing

Convenient locations of GTA

These services enable the automotive business to manage the space efficiently while managing the inventory in an efficient way as well.

Technology-Driven Warehousing Improves Operational Efficiency

Visibility within the supply chain has now become necessary for organizations running in the current business environment. RGX Group has utilized advanced warehouse systems which help its customers to track their inventories accurately, receive goods effectively, facilitate order fulfillment efficiently, and reporting.

The Warehouse Management System utilized by the company assists in having inventory updated in real time, barcode scanning, proper storage techniques, and reporting which assist customers in making inventory decisions.

This technology-oriented approach reduces the risk of errors in the fulfillment process.

Flexible Warehousing for Businesses of Every Size

Scaling up in step with its clients is one of RGX Group’s biggest strengths. If the startup needs overflow space, the distributor needs regional fulfillment, and the enterprise manufacturer needs a full-fledged third party logistics, then the company will customize their warehousing program for them according to their needs.

The industries it serves include:

E-commerce retail stores

Manufacturers

Importers

Exporters

Automotive firms

Wholesalers

Distributors

Industrial suppliers

Consumer goods firms

Its flexible warehousing agreements help clients expand or reduce storage space depending upon their needs, especially during the season, without having to invest in additional warehouse space or employees.

Supporting Canadian Business Growth Through Reliable Logistics

As the supply chain continues to evolve, the need for logistics providers who can quickly adapt while ensuring high quality of service and reliability is increasing. RGX Group is dedicated to providing Canadian businesses with assistance in better managing inventory, reducing fulfillment costs, and improving customer satisfaction through reliable warehousing and logistics services.

By having strategically situated facilities, skilled logistics personnel, inventory technology, and fulfilling solutions, RGX Group continues to be considered among the top warehousing and logistics providers in the Greater Toronto Area.

Those businesses looking for a reliable 3pl warehouse GTA, inexpensive cheap tire storage in GTA, or expert pick and pack services GTA will benefit from the experience and expertise of RGX Group.

About RGX Group

RGX Group is a Canadian warehousing, logistics, and fulfillment company that caters to all kinds of business organizations located in Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the greater Toronto area. Founded in 2009, RGX Group specializes in offering total third-party logistics services like warehousing, inventory management, pick and pack fulfillment, eCommerce fulfillment, cross-docking, drop shipping, special storage services, and tire storage services. RGX Group has over 300,000 square feet of strategically placed warehouses and uses state-of-the-art Warehouse Management Systems to help businesses operate effectively and cost-efficiently.