CHETU DEVELOPS REPEATABLE AI-POWERED MERCHANT ONBOARDING SYSTEM TO SIMPLIFY COMMERCE PLATFORM OPERATIONS

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has developed an AI-based merchant onboarding system for a commerce provider looking to reduce the time required to register and approve new merchants.

This E-commerce platform gives businesses the tools to create and manage online stores without relying heavily on engineering teams. The platform brings together storefront creation, payment processing, workflow management, and analytics. This allows merchants to launch digital storefronts and manage sales across multiple channels.

“Merchant onboarding involves several steps that require accuracy and attention to detail,” said Jaideep Sharma, Project Manager at Chetu, who oversees the merchant’s retail portfolio. “This project focuses on applying AI where it could remove repetitive work while helping merchants move through the process more efficiently.”

“Although we developed this platform for one client, we can now customize it to meet the specific needs of other companies,” Sharma added. “We have the foundation for an exceptional system that other providers can use for their operations.”

Here is what the client needed: New merchants typically require registration reviews, document verification, compliance checks, and risk evaluations before they begin processing transactions. Chetu developed an onboarding system that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to these steps, reducing manual review while maintaining required controls.

“The system can generate most of the initial merchant setup based on information provided during registration,” Sharma said. “It can also analyze submitted documentation, verify information, evaluate risk factors, and provide updates throughout the approval process.”

The system includes several AI-based capabilities designed around the needs of commerce providers:

Automated merchant registration : The platform collects merchant information, validates submissions, and creates merchant profiles as part of the onboarding workflow.

: The platform collects merchant information, validates submissions, and creates merchant profiles as part of the onboarding workflow. Document analysis and verification : AI models use OCR technology to extract information from KYC documents and identify potential issues or inconsistencies.

: AI models use OCR technology to extract information from KYC documents and identify potential issues or inconsistencies. Risk evaluation : The system reviews merchant data and compliance information to support risk scoring and approval decisions.

: The system reviews merchant data and compliance information to support risk scoring and approval decisions. Workflow notifications : Merchants and internal teams receive updates through email, SMS, and in-platform notifications as onboarding progresses.

: Merchants and internal teams receive updates through email, SMS, and in-platform notifications as onboarding progresses. Audit tracking: The platform maintains records of onboarding activities, decisions, and status changes for compliance purposes.

The system also supports more personalized onboarding experiences. Rather than requiring every merchant to follow the same process, workflows can be adjusted based on factors such as business type, industry, location, and operational requirements.

For example, a merchant’s onboarding path can include different setup guidance, recommended integrations, or additional verification steps depending on the characteristics of the business. This gives the commerce platform more flexibility as they support merchants across different markets and industries.

“By bringing automation into merchant onboarding, the platform reduces administrative work and creates a faster path from registration to an active storefront,” Sharma added. “It gives operations teams greater visibility into approvals, verification steps, and potential risks.

Sharma said Chetu’s work on the project reflects its growing use of artificial intelligence in business operations.

“Organizations are increasingly looking beyond standalone AI applications and focusing on practical uses of the technology,” he added. “They want to automate existing manual workflows and improve decision-making with analytics.”

Chetu helps businesses improve existing platforms, build new applications, and integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and agentic AI to make businesses more efficient.

Modernize AI Technology Today

Schedule a complimentary AI Assessment with Chetu’s engineering team to evaluate your current setup and identify modernization opportunities. Visit our AI-Powered Merchant Onboarding Case Study.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.