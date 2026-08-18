How Recent Sales Affect Your Property Value Estimate

NSW, Australia, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — A property value estimate is heavily influenced by what buyers have recently paid for similar homes in your area. While property size, condition, location and features all play an important role, recent sales provide some of the clearest evidence of what the current market is willing to pay.

Understanding how these sales are used can help you make better sense of your property’s estimated value, particularly if you are thinking about selling.

Why Recent Property Sales Matter

The property market is constantly changing. A home that sold two or three years ago may no longer provide an accurate indication of current value because buyer demand, interest rates, local development and the number of properties available for sale can all change.

For this reason, recent sales are generally much more useful.

If several comparable homes in your suburb have sold for higher prices over the past few months, this may indicate that property values in the area are increasing. On the other hand, if similar properties are selling for less than they previously did, your property’s estimated value may also be affected.

What Makes a Sale Comparable?

Not every property sold in your neighbourhood will be relevant when estimating the value of your home.

The strongest comparisons usually involve properties with similar characteristics, including:

Location and proximity to local amenities

Land and building size

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms

Property type

Age and condition

Renovations and improvements

Parking, outdoor areas and additional features

For example, comparing a three-bedroom family home with a recently sold one-bedroom apartment would provide little useful information. Even two houses on the same street can have significantly different values depending on their size, condition and features.

How Timing Can Affect Your Estimate

How recently a comparable property sold also matters.

A sale completed within the last few weeks or months usually provides a better indication of today’s market than a sale from several years ago. This becomes particularly important when market conditions are changing quickly.

However, one recent sale should not determine your property’s value on its own. A property may have achieved an unusually high or low price because of its condition, buyer competition or the circumstances of the sale.

Looking at several comparable transactions provides a much clearer picture.

Local Market Knowledge Makes a Difference

Recent sales data becomes much more useful when combined with knowledge of the local market.

A real estate professional can look beyond the numbers and consider buyer activity, current competition, property presentation, and specific features that could influence what buyers are prepared to pay.

If you’re considering selling, understanding recent comparable sales can also help you set realistic expectations and make more informed decisions about when and how to bring your property to market.

Find Out What Your Property Could Be Worth

Recent sales provide valuable insight, but every property is different. The best way to understand your home’s position in today’s market is to consider comparable sales alongside its individual features and current local demand.

Want a clearer idea of what your home could sell for? Contact our team today for a personalised property value estimate and discover where your property stands in the current market.