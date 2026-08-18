New AI Roadmap Strategy from CA Cybersecurity Analytics Helps Companies Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation

Structured, risk-aware adoption framework helps European organisations move from AI experiments to production systems without widening their security exposure

Gdańsk, Poland, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — CA Cybersecurity Analytics a Polish cybersecurity and technology risk consultancy, today announced the launch of its AI Roadmap Strategy, a structured advisory framework that helps organisations plan, govern and deploy artificial intelligence without compromising security, data protection or regulatory standing.

The offering responds to a pattern the firm sees repeatedly across mid-market and enterprise clients: AI pilots that never reach production, and production deployments that quietly bypass existing security and data-governance controls. The AI Roadmap Strategy is designed to close that gap by treating AI adoption as a controlled engineering and risk programme rather than a series of isolated experiments.

What the roadmap covers

The engagement is delivered in defined phases and produces evidence at each stage:

Readiness and value mapping – identifying where AI creates measurable business value, and where it does not justify the risk or cost.

– identifying where AI creates measurable business value, and where it does not justify the risk or cost. Data foundation review – assessing data quality, classification, access control and residency before any model is introduced.

– assessing data quality, classification, access control and residency before any model is introduced. Model selection and architecture – advising on open models, generative models and hosted services, with emphasis on grounding outputs in trusted internal data and maintaining verifiable sources.

– advising on open models, generative models and hosted services, with emphasis on grounding outputs in trusted internal data and maintaining verifiable sources. Security and risk controls – threat modelling for AI-specific exposure including prompt injection, data leakage through model interactions, supply-chain risk in third-party models, and unmonitored shadow AI.

– threat modelling for AI-specific exposure including prompt injection, data leakage through model interactions, supply-chain risk in third-party models, and unmonitored shadow AI. Governance and compliance alignment- mapping deployments against GDPR obligations, the EU AI Act, ISO/IEC 27001 and sector requirements such as NIS2 and DORA.

mapping deployments against GDPR obligations, the EU AI Act, ISO/IEC 27001 and sector requirements such as NIS2 and DORA. Operational handover – monitoring, review cadence, ownership and metrics, so AI systems remain accountable after go-live.

The roadmap connects directly to CA Cybersecurity Analytics’ existing risk and security practice, including its Unified Cybersecurity Modelling (UCM) approach, Risk Analysis Platform (RAP) and Dynamic Data Model (DDM), allowing AI risk to be assessed alongside – rather than separately from – the organisation’s wider risk register.

Built for organisations under regulatory pressure

European businesses face a narrowing window in which to adopt AI while simultaneously meeting expanding compliance obligations. CA Cybersecurity Analytics designed the roadmap so that governance work performed for one framework can be reused for others, reducing duplicated documentation effort and shortening audit preparation.

The firm reports that early engagements have helped clients consolidate fragmented AI initiatives, retire tooling that duplicated existing capability, and establish a single approval path for new AI use cases.

Availability

The AI Roadmap Strategy is available now to organisations across Poland, Germany and the wider EU, delivered in Polish, English and German. Consultations can be arranged through the CA Cybersecurity Analytics website.

About CA Cybersecurity Analytics

CA Cybersecurity Analytics is a global leader in cybersecurity, data protection, and AI risk management. The company delivers continuous threat monitoring, expert guidance on AI adoption, and enterprise-level security frameworks that actually work in real-world environments. Their team of specialists helps organisations build resilience, reduce operational risks, and navigate the increasingly complex world of digital security confidently.

Media Contact

CA Cybersecurity Analytics

Phone: +48 886 282 803

Website: https://cyberanalytics.tech/