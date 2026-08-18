CA Cybersecurity Analytics Strengthens European Cyber Resilience with Innovative ISMS Automation Tools

New automation capability turns information security management from a documentation exercise into a live operational function, cutting manual effort and shortening audit cycles

Gdańsk, Poland, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — CA Cybersecurity Analytics, a Polish cybersecurity and technology risk consultancy, today announced an expanded suite of ISMS automation tools aimed at helping European organisations maintain continuous, evidence-backed compliance with ISO/IEC 27001, NIS2, DORA and GDPR.

The move addresses a well-recognised problem in information security management: most organisations run their ISMS on spreadsheets, shared drives and calendar reminders. Controls are reviewed once a year, evidence is assembled in the weeks before an audit, and the resulting documentation reflects a moment in time rather than the actual state of the environment. CA Cybersecurity Analytics ‘ approach replaces that cycle with automated collection, correlation and reporting.

From static documentation to operational capability

The toolset is built on the firm’s three internal frameworks – Unified Cybersecurity Modelling (UCM), the Risk Analysis Platform (RAP) and the Dynamic Data Model (DDM) – and delivers:

Automated evidence collection – control evidence gathered from existing systems on a defined schedule rather than reconstructed manually before each audit.

– control evidence gathered from existing systems on a defined schedule rather than reconstructed manually before each audit. Live risk register – assets, suppliers, people and data flows maintained as connected records, so a change in one propagates to the associated risks and controls.

– assets, suppliers, people and data flows maintained as connected records, so a change in one propagates to the associated risks and controls. Control-to-framework mapping – a single control tested once and mapped across ISO 27001, NIS2, DORA and GDPR requirements, removing duplicated work across overlapping regimes.

– a single control tested once and mapped across ISO 27001, NIS2, DORA and GDPR requirements, removing duplicated work across overlapping regimes. Continuous vulnerability correlation – scan and assessment output linked to affected assets and owners, with remediation tracked to closure.

– scan and assessment output linked to affected assets and owners, with remediation tracked to closure. Supplier and third-party risk tracking – vendor assessments held against the same model as internal controls.

– vendor assessments held against the same model as internal controls. Management reporting – dashboards and metrics that show security posture in business terms for boards and regulators.

Together, these capabilities reduce the manual workload that typically consumes internal security teams and give management visible, repeatable proof of control effectiveness between audits.

Timed to Europe’s regulatory tightening

The expansion arrives as NIS2 obligations extend to a substantially wider set of sectors and DORA raises the bar for operational resilience across financial services. Both regimes place emphasis on demonstrable, ongoing control – an expectation that annual, document-led ISMS practice struggles to meet, particularly for organisations without large in-house compliance teams.

The tools are designed to integrate with clients’ existing environments rather than replace them, and can be deployed as part of a full ISO 27001 implementation programme or added to an ISMS already in place.

Availability

CA Cybersecurity Analytics ‘ ISMS automation tools are available now to organisations across Poland, Germany and the wider EU. Free initial consultations can be booked through the company’s website.

About CA Cybersecurity Analytics

CA Cybersecurity Analytics is a global leader in cybersecurity, data protection, and AI risk management. The company delivers continuous threat monitoring, expert guidance on AI adoption, and enterprise-level security frameworks that actually work in real-world environments.

Their team of specialists helps organisations build resilience, reduce operational risks, and navigate the increasingly complex world of digital security confidently.

Media Contact

CA Cybersecurity Analytics

Phone: +48 886 282 803

Website: https://cyberanalytics.tech/