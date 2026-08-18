ARLINGTON, VA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Spa Restoration Center is bringing personalized Lymphatic Drainage Massage services to clients seeking gentle wellness and relaxation treatments in Arlington, Virginia.Arlington Spa Offers Personalized Lymphatic Drainage Massage for Face, Stomach and Full Body

Unlike traditional massage approaches that may use deeper pressure, lymphatic drainage massage focuses on light, deliberate movements that follow lymphatic pathways. Spa Restoration Center’s therapists use gentle techniques and customize sessions based on the client’s needs, targeted areas, and comfort level.

The center’s treatment menu includes Facial Lymphatic Drainage Massage, Stomach Lymphatic Drainage Massage, and Full Body Lymphatic Drainage Massage. The 30-minute facial and stomach treatments are each priced at $99, while the 90-minute full-body treatment is available for $199.

According to the service information provided by Spa Restoration Center, clients may seek lymphatic drainage massage for concerns such as fluid retention, puffiness, bloating, and a heavy feeling. The treatment is also presented as a wellness option for relaxation and circulation support.

The experience begins with a personalized assessment. Therapists discuss the client’s concerns and goals, identify areas requiring attention, and determine an appropriate treatment approach. Gentle lymph activation and targeted drainage techniques are then incorporated into the session.

Spa Restoration Center is located at 5555 Columbia Pike #101, Arlington, VA 22204. The center is open seven days a week from 9 AM to 9 PM. Clients can call 571-312-7792 to inquire about services or schedule an appointment.

About Spa Restoration Center

Spa Restoration Center provides spa, massage, facial, head spa, and wellness treatments in Arlington. Its lymphatic drainage services are available for targeted facial, stomach, and full-body care.