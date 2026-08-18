ASI Wise & Sensory Project Strengthens Sensory Integration Therapy Training Across the UK and Ireland

UK & IRELAND, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Occupational therapists, physiotherapists and speech and language therapists across the UK and Ireland are turning to ASI Wise & Sensory Project for sensory integration therapy training as referrals for sensory processing support continue to rise in clinics, schools and community services.

The ASI Wise & Sensory Project has spent years building one of the region’s most established routes into Ayres Sensory Integration (ASI), the approach developed by occupational therapist and neuroscientist Dr A. Jean Ayres. The organisation runs both an accredited Certificate pathway and a postgraduate MSc in Advancing Practice, delivered with a university partner, giving therapists a clear way to move from foundational learning into advanced clinical practice. There’s also a conversion route for practitioners who trained under older assessment systems and want to bring their qualifications up to current ICE-ASI accredited standards.

What sets the training apart, according to those who’ve been through it, is how little of it happens on a screen. Courses combine self-directed online study with several days of in-person, hands-on teaching, where therapists practise assessment and handling skills under direct supervision rather than just watching demonstrations. Ongoing mentoring and small peer groups continue once the formal teaching ends, which matters in a field where confidence tends to come from repeated practice and honest feedback, not from finishing a module.

Sensory integration therapy itself is built on a fairly simple premise: the way someone processes touch, movement, sound and other sensory input shapes how they manage everyday life – sitting still in a classroom, coping with a noisy supermarket, regulating emotions after a stressful day. When that processing is disrupted, the effects show up everywhere from school performance to sleep to social relationships. Therapists trained to recognise these patterns can design intervention that targets the underlying difficulty rather than just managing the behaviour it produces.

That distinction is part of why sensory integration therapy training has become more sought-after rather than less. Done properly, it gives clinicians the reasoning skills to assess sensory processing accurately, justify their intervention choices, and adapt them for an individual rather than applying a generic checklist. For families, that translates into therapy that’s actually built around their child or relative, not a borrowed template.

“There’s a real difference between a therapist who’s picked up a few sensory strategies and one who’s been properly trained, supervised and mentored,” said a spokesperson for ASI Wise & Sensory Project. “We hear from families who’ve experienced both, and it shapes everything we do. Our job is to keep raising that standard while still making sure the basics of understanding sensory processing are available to anyone who needs them, not locked behind a course fee.”

That last point matters to the organisation’s wider identity. Alongside its paid training routes, ASI Wise & Sensory Project publishes free resources including the Sensory Ladders tools, short webinars and research summaries aimed at parents, teachers and anyone trying to make sense of sensory processing without needing a professional qualification. The organisation describes sensory integration as “everyone’s business” – a deliberate attempt to keep the conversation open to non-specialists while protecting clinical training for the practitioners who need it most.

Demand isn’t slowing down. Waiting lists for specialist assessment continue to lengthen in many parts of the NHS and independent sector, and schools are under growing pressure to support pupils with sensory and regulation difficulties without always having the specialist input to do so. ASI Wise & Sensory Project’s continued investment in structured, mentored training is, in part, a response to that gap – an attempt to get more properly qualified practitioners into services that need them.

Occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech and language therapists, educators and families curious about sensory integration can find course dates, free resources and learning pathways at https://sensoryproject.org.

ASI Wise & Sensory Project provides Ayres Sensory Integration education, training and resources to occupational therapists and allied professionals across the UK and Ireland. Founded by practising OT clinicians and educators, the organisation runs accredited certificate and postgraduate training, hands-on clinical workshops and ongoing mentorship, alongside free public resources for families and educators.