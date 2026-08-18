Largest Hospitals in the US by Revenue: New Research from Ampliz

Ampliz Releases New Research Highlighting the Largest U.S. Hospitals by Revenue and the Healthcare Organizations Driving Major Market Opportunities

EMERYVILLE, CA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Ampliz, a healthcare data and go-to-market intelligence platform, has released new research highlighting the largest hospitals in the United States by revenue, providing healthcare marketers, sales teams, medical technology companies, pharmaceutical organizations, and healthcare service providers with insights into some of the most influential healthcare organizations in the country.

The research examines hospital revenue as an indicator of organizational scale and market opportunity, helping businesses identify healthcare organizations with significant purchasing power, large patient populations, extensive clinical operations, and complex decision-making structures.

As healthcare organizations continue to expand their services, technology infrastructure, clinical capabilities, and specialty programs, understanding which hospitals represent the largest commercial opportunities has become increasingly important for healthcare-focused businesses.

Identifying the Largest Healthcare Organizations

Ampliz’s research provides a data-driven view of leading U.S. hospitals based on revenue, highlighting organizations such as Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Houston Methodist, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and Mount Sinai Hospital, among other major healthcare institutions. Ampliz’s published hospital research has previously identified Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and NewYork-Presbyterian among the leading organizations by estimated net patient revenue.

The findings demonstrate the enormous scale of America’s hospital market and the concentration of healthcare spending within large health systems and leading medical institutions.

For companies selling healthcare technology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, staffing solutions, consulting services, financial services, and other B2B healthcare products, these organizations can represent high-value target accounts.

Why Hospital Revenue Matters to Healthcare Marketers

Hospital revenue provides more than a financial benchmark. It can also serve as an important account-prioritization signal.

Large healthcare organizations often have:

Significant purchasing requirements

Multiple departments and decision-makers

Large physician and executive populations

Extensive clinical and operational infrastructure

Multiple facilities and affiliated organizations

Complex technology and vendor environments

Significant demand for healthcare products and services

For healthcare marketers, understanding organizational scale can help prioritize accounts and develop more targeted account-based marketing strategies.

“Healthcare marketers need more than a basic hospital list. They need to understand which organizations represent the strongest opportunities and who within those organizations influences purchasing decisions,” said Subramanyam, Head of Product at Ampliz.

Turning Hospital Research Into Market Intelligence

Ampliz combines healthcare organization intelligence with provider and executive data to help businesses move from identifying target accounts to finding the right people within those organizations.

The Ampliz platform enables users to search, filter, enrich, and export healthcare contacts across the U.S., including physicians, healthcare executives, hospitals, physician groups, and other healthcare organizations. Its hospital and organization intelligence can provide additional context such as organizational relationships, facility information, financial data, bed counts, and EHR information.

This enables healthcare sales and marketing teams to build more precise target lists instead of relying solely on generic company databases.

Supporting Data-Driven Healthcare Marketing

The new research is particularly relevant for organizations pursuing healthcare accounts through:

Account-based marketing

Healthcare email marketing

B2B lead generation

Hospital sales prospecting

Medical device marketing

Pharmaceutical marketing

Health IT and SaaS sales

Healthcare staffing

Consulting and professional services

By combining hospital-level intelligence with contact-level information, businesses can better identify high-value accounts and connect with relevant executives, physicians, administrators, and other healthcare decision-makers.

About Ampliz

Ampliz is a healthcare go-to-market intelligence platform built to help businesses find, understand, and reach healthcare decision-makers.

The platform provides access to healthcare provider, executive, hospital, organization, and NPI intelligence, allowing teams to search, verify, enrich, segment, and activate healthcare data for sales and marketing campaigns. Ampliz currently promotes access to millions of healthcare contacts and thousands of hospitals and healthcare organizations across the United States.

To learn more about Ampliz and its healthcare intelligence platform, visit Ampliz.