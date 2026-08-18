Helical Insight Launches a Free Open Source BI Tool with AI Analytics, SSO, Embedded Analytics, and Enterprise Features Included

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Helical Insight, the open source Business Intelligence (BI) and Embedded Analytics platform developed by Helical IT Solutions, today announced a major enhancement to its free Community Edition, making enterprise-grade BI capabilities available without feature restrictions, paid add-ons, custom plugins, or commercial licensing requirements.

Organizations searching for a free BI tool, open source BI tool, self-hosted BI platform, or a BI tool with AI capabilities can now access a production-ready analytics platform that includes AI-powered conversational analytics, Enterprise SSO, embedded dashboards, white-label BI, multi-tenancy, row-level security, report scheduling, and pixel-perfect reporting in the free edition itself.

This announcement addresses a common problem in the analytics market: many BI vendors reserve advanced features such as SSO, embedding, AI analytics, and multi-tenant deployments for paid enterprise editions, forcing organizations to either purchase expensive licenses or build custom workarounds.

A Free Open Source BI Tool with Enterprise Capabilities

Unlike traditional BI vendors that differentiate Community and Enterprise editions through feature gating, Helical Insight provides the same core BI functionality in both editions. Organizations can evaluate, develop, deploy, and scale analytics applications using the free Community Edition without worrying about future migrations or hidden enterprise-only features.

The platform is designed for:

SaaS companies

Software vendors

Enterprises

Startups

Educational institutions

System integrators

Developers building analytics applications

Whether users need an embedded analytics platform, a self-service BI tool, an AI analytics platform, or an open source reporting tool, they receive the same capabilities in both Community and Enterprise Editions.

Enterprise BI Features Available Free

The enhanced Community Edition includes:

AI-powered conversational analytics (Bring Your Own LLM)

Natural language querying of business data

Interactive dashboards

Embedded analytics

Embedded reporting

Pixel-perfect paginated reports

Self-service BI

Enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO)

JWT, OAuth, Okta, Keycloak, and custom SSO integration

White-label BI

Multi-tenancy

Role-based access control

Row-level data security

Report scheduling and distribution

REST APIs

JavaScript embedding

Cloud, on-premises, Docker, Kubernetes, and hybrid deployment

These capabilities are available immediately in the free edition without requiring an enterprise license.

Built for Embedded Analytics and SaaS Applications

Helical Insight is optimized for organizations building analytics into CRM, ERP, HRMS, healthcare, manufacturing, banking, insurance, retail, logistics, education, government, and customer-facing SaaS applications.

Developers can embed dashboards and reports using JavaScript and REST APIs while integrating enterprise authentication systems such as JWT, OAuth, Okta, and custom token-based SSO.

The combination of embedded analytics, enterprise authentication, multi-tenancy, role-based access control, and row-level security enables organizations to deliver secure, branded analytics experiences while maintaining complete control over deployment and user management.

AI-Powered Business Intelligence Without Extra Licensing

Interest in AI-powered BI tools and conversational analytics platforms is growing rapidly, but many vendors offer AI capabilities only as premium add-ons.

Helical Insight includes AI-powered conversational analytics directly in the Community Edition as an out of the box direct feature. Organizations can connect their preferred Large Language Models (BYO LLM) to enable natural language interaction with business data while continuing to use dashboards, self-service analytics, reporting, scheduling, and embedded analytics without additional licensing fees.

This makes Helical Insight one of the few free open source BI tools with AI capabilities included out of the box.

Executive Commentary

“Organizations searching for a free BI tool or an open source BI platform should not have to compromise on enterprise functionality,” said Nikhilesh Tiwari, Co-founder of Helical Insight. “Whether you are using AI-powered conversational analytics, embedding dashboards into your application, implementing Enterprise SSO, or deploying a multi-tenant analytics environment, you receive the same functionality in both Community and Enterprise Editions. No differences in the product capabilities between both the versions.”

Availability

The enhanced Helical Insight Community Edition is available immediately and can be downloaded free of charge from GitHub.

Organizations can start with the free edition for evaluation, development, production deployment, and scaling, and choose commercial support only if required.

About Helical Insight

Helical Insight is a free and open source Business Intelligence (BI) and Embedded Analytics platform developed by Helical IT Solutions. The platform supports AI-powered conversational analytics, interactive dashboards, embedded analytics, paginated reporting, self-service BI, enterprise reporting, Enterprise SSO, white-label BI, multi-tenancy, report scheduling, report bursting, and deployment across cloud, on-premises, Docker, Kubernetes, and hybrid environments.

By offering the same core functionality in both Community and Enterprise Editions, Helical Insight enables organizations to adopt enterprise-grade analytics without feature restrictions while retaining the flexibility of an open source, self-hosted BI platform.