Studio52 Achieves Top Ranking as the #1 Animation Company in the UAE by GoodFirms

Dubai, UAE, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading animation video production company in the UAE, has achieved a significant industry milestone by being ranked the #1 Animation Company in the UAE by GoodFirms, a trusted B2B research and review platform. The recognition places Studio52 at the forefront of the UAE’s competitive animation and multimedia production industry.

According to GoodFirms’ latest Top Animation Companies in UAE ranking, Studio52 Arts Production LLC Branch holds the top position among 132 reviewed animation companies in the UAE. The company has received a 5.0-star rating based on verified client reviews, further reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality creative and visual communication solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Studio52 said, “This recognition from GoodFirms is a proud milestone for Studio52. It reflects the dedication of our creative and production teams and our continued commitment to helping businesses communicate their ideas through powerful visual storytelling. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their continued trust and support.”

Studio52’s Journey of Creative Excellence

Established in 1977, Studio52 has built decades of experience in audiovisual production, helping businesses communicate complex ideas through compelling visual storytelling. The company offers a wide range of production services, including 2D and 3D animation, explainer videos, safety videos, safety training videos, and other multimedia solutions.

Studio52 provides animation production services for organizations across multiple industries, including oil and gas, healthcare, education, construction, manufacturing, finance, real estate, retail, hospitality, and technology.

To learn more about Studio52’s animation production services, visit: https://studio52.tv/video/animation-video-production

Contact Information –

Moiz Saeed

Office 402, 4th floor, Sobha Ivory 2, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 44541054

Email: askus@studio52.tv

https://studio52.tv/contact-us