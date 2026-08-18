CHETU CREATES AI-POWERED SUPPLY CHAIN FRAMEWORK TO OPTIMIZE INVENTORY, PREDICT DEMAND, AND PERSONALIZE COMMERCE

Sunrise, FL, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Every product-based business wrestles with the same balancing act: carrying enough inventory to satisfy customers without tying up capital in products that sit on warehouse shelves.

When demand changes unexpectedly, those decisions become harder. Overstock ties up cash. Stockouts frustrate customers.

A global medical technology company that serves doctors, surgeons, and medical spas approached Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, looking for a better way to manage inventory, purchasing, inconsistent pricing, and personalized online commerce.

The client faced common retail challenges:

Inventory shortages and overstocking

Limited visibility across its warehouses and retail locations

Manual purchasing and stocking decisions

Inconsistent pricing

Lack of personalized shopping experiences

The project demonstrates a modular AI-powered commerce framework that can be adapted for other companies, including manufacturers, distributors, healthcare suppliers, and wholesalers.

“We developed a modular AI-powered commerce solution that gave our client demand forecasting, supply chain optimization, price optimization, and intelligent product search,” said Matthew Jennings, Director of Operations at Chetu, who oversees the retail and commerce portfolio. “Our system, which can expand as the company grows, manages multiple locations and integrates with legacy systems like ERPs and CRMs.

“Our client can now predict demand, make informed purchasing decisions, optimize supply chain workflows, and give its shoppers a personalized experience,” Jennings added. “As new sales and operational data becomes available, the AI models continuously refine their forecasts and recommendations.”

Although the solution was implemented for a global medical technology company, it was designed to be adaptable for organizations facing similar operational challenges.

Recognized for its AI expertise by major research firms like Everest Group, ISG, and AIM Research, Chetu approaches enterprise AI development by building tailored systems that can be configured for different industries and software systems.

This approach helps because many businesses already rely on legacy systems, such as ERPs, CRMs, warehouse management, payment processing, and e-commerce platforms. Chetu’s framework integrates with them through a modular, API-driven architecture. Companies can implement individual capabilities where they make sense today and expand over time as business priorities change.

For Chetu, the project demonstrates more than a successful implementation for a single client. It shows how companies can benefit from Chetu’s framework to add AI capability to their online commerce and supply chain operations.

Book a Free 20-Minute AI Consultation to learn how Chetu can modernize your commerce and supply chain operations.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu helps organizations adopt AI using its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, which guides clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.