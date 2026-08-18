Recliners India Showcases Premium Recliners & Innovative Furniture at INDEXPLUS Exhibition 2026

New Delhi, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — Recliners India is delighted to share a moment for our team: our participation in the INDEXPLUS Exhibition, held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka Sector 25, New Delhi, from August 7th to 9th, 2026, where Recliners India’s leadership took centre stage in shaping industry conversation. This event brought together innovators, industry leaders, and enthusiasts for three days of dynamic exchanges, innovation, and exploration.

For Recliners India, the three-day exhibition was more than an industry showcase. It was an opportunity to engage with the furniture ecosystem, exchange ideas on the future of manufacturing, and reaffirm the company’s nearly three-decade-long commitment to engineering, innovation, and comfort.

Shaping the Conversation on the Future of Furniture

One of the key highlights of INDEXPLUS 2026 was the “Furniture for Future: 2026 Series”, a candid industry conversation moderated by Mr. Neeraj Bansal, Founder & CEO, Recliners India, on 7 August.

The discussion brought together voices from India and Europe to explore the forces shaping the next phase of furniture manufacturing. Industry leaders discussed changing consumer expectations, evolving manufacturing practices, global competitiveness, innovation, and what it will take for furniture companies to succeed in 2026 and beyond.

Rather than focusing solely on emerging trends, the conversation went deeper into the realities of manufacturing and the opportunities ahead for the furniture industry.

For Recliners India, the discussion reflected the company’s own journey since 1996, a journey built around engineering, manufacturing expertise, continuous innovation, and a strong belief in Make in India craftsmanship.

Three Decades Built Around One Idea: Comfort

“Our first objective has never changed in thirty years; it is to give the end user ultimate comfort. Everything else — the materials, the design language, the finish- exists to serve that one idea.”

Founded in 1996 as India’s first recliner manufacturer, Recliners India began its journey as a bootstrapped enterprise at a time when the concept of recliner furniture was still unfamiliar to most Indian households.

Over the past three decades, the company has evolved alongside the category it helped establish, building its reputation through product engineering, manufacturing capabilities, innovation, and customer trust.

Its journey has also been shaped by proprietary innovation, including Reclinology™, along with BIS/ISI-certified products and a continued focus on developing furniture suited to the evolving needs of Indian consumers and global markets.

Introducing the Harmony Series

A major highlight of Recliners India’s participation at INDEXPLUS Delhi was the unveiling of its latest offering, the Harmony Series Seating Solutions.

Harmony represents the next chapter in the company’s approach to comfort. While earlier generations of recliners primarily focused on solving the fundamental requirements of recline, support, durability, and functionality, Harmony is designed for consumers looking for something beyond functionality — furniture that becomes an integral part of the living environment.

The series brings together refined upholstery choices, smoother and quieter mechanisms, and a contemporary design language created for today’s Indian homes.

As homes increasingly become multifunctional spaces, serving as workplaces, family environments, entertainment zones, and personal retreats, furniture is expected to perform multiple roles while maintaining a strong aesthetic presence. Harmony has been conceived with this changing lifestyle in mind.

A New Chapter at a Historic Moment

The unveiling of Harmony at INDEXPLUS Delhi carries particular significance as Recliners India approaches its 30th anniversary on 20 August 2026.

The timing represents more than a product launch. It reflects continuity, a reminder that a company founded in 1996 around a simple but powerful question, How can we create greater comfort for the end user?, continues to explore new answers three decades later.

From its early days of introducing recliners to Indian consumers to today’s focus on sophisticated motion furniture and wellness-led comfort, Recliners India’s journey has remained rooted in the same philosophy: innovation must ultimately serve the experience of the person using the furniture.

At a time when the furniture industry is evolving rapidly, Recliners India believes that the future will be shaped not simply by trends, but by the ability to combine engineering, design, comfort, technology, and customer understanding.

With Harmony, the company is taking that philosophy forward — creating furniture designed not merely to occupy a room, but to become part of how people experience it.

Recliners India extends its sincere gratitude to its team members, partners, industry colleagues, architects, designers, exhibitors, and visitors who contributed to making INDEXPLUS 2026 a meaningful and successful experience.

As the company approaches its 30th anniversary, Recliners India remains committed to the values that have defined its journey since 1996: Innovation. Engineering. Comfort. And the journey continues.

For further information, please contact: Email: enquiry@reclinersindia.com

WhatsApp: +91-9289879601 | Mobile: +91-8448789887 | Toll-Free: 1800 121 189 189 Website: www.reclinersindia.com