Kapoor Plastics Supplies Acrylic Mirror Sheets for Safer, Lightweight Interior Applications

New Delhi, India, 2026-08-18 — /EPR Network/ — A mirror doesn’t always need to be made from glass. In places where weight and breakage are concerns, an acrylic mirror can be a practical choice. Kapoor Plastics supplies acrylic mirror sheets for interior, retail, display, and bathroom applications.

As an experienced distributor of plastic sheet products, Kapoor Plastics works with fabricators, interior designers, contractors, and businesses looking for dependable acrylic mirror material. The sheets are lightweight and easier to handle than conventional glass mirrors, making them suitable for projects where installation and handling need to stay simple.

“Customers usually come to us because they want the look of a mirror without dealing with the weight of glass,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics. “For some projects, especially where children, transport, or frequent handling are involved, an acrylic mirror sheet can be a much easier material to work with.”

The company supplies unbreakable mirror sheet options for applications where conventional mirrors may not be the best fit. Acrylic mirror material can be cut and fabricated for different shapes and sizes, giving designers more freedom when creating custom panels, displays, and decorative features.

A bathroom plastic mirror is another practical use. Acrylic mirror sheets can be used in areas where reducing the risk of broken glass is important. They are also useful for wardrobes, wall features, retail displays, exhibition setups, and decorative installations.

For businesses sourcing in volume, choosing experienced acrylic mirror sheet suppliers can make a difference. Consistent material, suitable sheet specifications, and dependable supply help fabricators keep repeat projects on schedule.

Common applications include:

Bathroom and interior mirrors

Wardrobe and decorative panels

Retail displays and exhibition stands

Children’s areas and activity spaces

Decorative wall installations

Custom mirror shapes and fabricated panels

Kapoor Plastics serves customers across Pan India and the Middle East, supporting both individual requirements and larger orders. Buyers can discuss the intended application with the team before selecting the appropriate acrylic mirror material.

Product information and enquiry details are available here: https://www.kapoorplastics.com/acrylic-mirror.php

About Kapoor Plastics

Kapoor Plastics has been supplying acrylic, polycarbonate, and other plastic sheet products for more than four decades. Its materials are used in construction, interiors, signage, retail displays, and industrial fabrication. The company supports customers with product information, supply assistance, and application-based guidance.

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj

Delhi-110055

Mobile No-9999440446